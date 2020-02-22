1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
More than 100 vendors will be at the Bridal Show & Benefit on March 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo. Professionals will be able to help customize your wedding. For more information, visit 10times.com/bridal-show-bryan.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Circus España, 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. 1901 S. Texas Ave., Bryan. A circus show under the big top. Fun for the whole family with acrobats, daredevils, clowns, jugglers and more during the 90-minute show. $8 for children, $20 for adults. circusespana.yapsody.com/.
The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station presents Little Shop of Horrors, 7 p.m. 3125 S. Texas Ave., Bryan. Continuing through March 8. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. $20. For more information, visit theatrecompany.com.
Wheelie Wizard shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. The family-friendly community event features a burnout pit for non-riders and riders of all makes and models. There will also be free adult beverages, Big Dawg Barbecue, DJ Nick Catalina, vendors and door prizes. www.facebook.com/events/the-ranch-harley-davidson/stunt-show-saturday/230034217997941/.
The American Legion Post 159 presents resource fair for all area veterans, 9 a.m. to noon. 101 Waco St. in Bryan. There will be information about legal assistance, employment and health care. 778-1936.
Movies at the Library, 2 to 4 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. The free movie screening will be Crazy Rich Asians, rated PG-13. bcslibrary.org/events/.
LIVE MUSIC
Chris & Drew Duo, 9 p.m. Mo’s Irish Pub. mosirishpub.com/college-station/band-schedule/.
Jeff Becker, 8 p.m. 5 Knocks Speakeasy.
GARDEN AND MARKETS
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Enjoy Texas products grown and made by Texans, plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. A food truck or two is usually onsite. Details: www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Peckerwood Garden Open Day Tour, 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Peckerwood Garden, 20559 Farm to Market 359, Hempstead. Members free, non-members $10. Registration and details: 979-826-3232. info@peckerwoodgarden.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Outdoor Community Yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. Parents to be learn the physical process and stages of labor, comfort measures, body mechanics and pain management. Register: 731-1231.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra presents “Two Emilys,” 5 p.m. Rudder Theatre. Contemporary composer Aaron Copeland’s Eight Poems of Emily Dickinson will be presented with the assistance of popular soprano Emily Pulley under the direction of Music Director Marcelo Bussiki. The performance will be closed out by Mozart’s Symphony No. 25. Tickets range from $16 to $45. visit bvso.org.
The Texas Tenors, 2 and 7 p.m. The Barnhill Center. The group gained popularity from the show America’s Got Talent. The performance features many genres, including American classics, pop, country, Broadway, patriotic and inspirational. TheBarnhillCenter.com or 337-7240.
