1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley presents Daddy Daughter Dance 2020 on Feb. 14 and 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Brazos Center. The ballroom will be transformed into a girl’s dream with appearances from princesses, crafts, activities and a photo booth. The event will feature a dinner, desserts, snacks and dancing. Tickets are $150 per daddy-daughter couple and each additional daughter is $25. For more information, visit cmbv.org.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
BCS Thin Mint Sprint 5K and 1M Daisy Dash, 8 a.m. American Momentum Plaza, One Momentum Blvd., College Station. Proceeds from the run benefit the remodel of the Scout House in Bryan, used by local Girl Scouts. $18 to $35. Register at runsignup.com/Race/TX/CollegeStation/BCSThinMintSprint.
Texas A&M University Department of Entomology Insect Collection Open House, 9 a.m. Minnie Belle Heep Building, room 216. The public is welcome to meet with others who share an interest in the study of insects and check out the collections. Parking will be available in lot no. 67 on the east side of the building — no special permit is required for parking on Saturday. calendar.tamu.edu/entomology/view/event/event_id/150732.
BCS Children’s Reading Fest, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A&M Consolidated High School. A free public event in which children can choose from different books to be read by high schoolers with props, activities, arts and crafts and more. bcschildrensreadin.wixsite.com/bcscrf.
Ride to the Brazos, 9 a.m. Museum of the American G.I. $35 to $50. Ride the iconic GMC CCKW truck to the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site. A barbecue lunch will be served. $35 to $50. americangimuseum.org/.
Boots & BBQ, 1 to 4 p.m. The Arts Council of Brazos Valley. Featuring an afternoon of art, music and food. Entertainment provided by Chris Martinez. $40. www.acbv.org/events/2019/boots--bbq.
Family movies, 2 to 4 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Featuring a screening of Abominable. bcslibrary.org/movies.
Houston Nationals/Club Duals for Texas USA Wrestling, all day. Brazos County Expo. The youth in the southern Texas region will compete and the public is invited to attend. txusaw.com/tournaments/.
Texas High School Rodeo Association, Region IX, tournament, all day. Brazos County Expo. Events are happening throughout the day. www.facebook.com/thsra9/.
CLUBS
Saturday Senior Social, 1 to 4 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center in College Station. Play dominoes or cards or just meet seniors in the community.
GARDEN AND MARKETS
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Enjoy Texas products grown and made by Texans, plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, home-made jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. A food truck or two is usually onsite. Details: www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Learning at the Library: “Attracting Wild Birds to Your Backyard,” 10 to 11 a.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St., Bryan. Food is the key to attracting the widest variety of wild birds to your backyard. This session informs you of the different types of feeding stations to consider depending on the species of birds you wish to attract. Free program. brazosmg.com or 979-823-0129.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. Parents to be learn the physical process and stages of labor, comfort measures, body mechanics and pain management. Register: 731-1231.
Breastfeeding Class, 9 a.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Information includes the benefits for mothers and babies, initiating feedings, maintaining a milk supply and other practical considerations. Discussion includes combining breastfeeding and working and expression and storage of breast milk. Primary support persons are encouraged to attend. Register at events.bswhealth.com.
Daddy’s Class, 9 a.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Dads receive practical hands-on experience with baby care and support in labor in a laid-back atmosphere. Register at events.bswhealth.com.
Outdoor Community Yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
Pickleball, 9 a.m. to noon. Lincoln Recreation Center. Ages 16 and up.
