1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Nature Center’s Star Party is Feb. 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lick Creek Nature Center. Light, galactically themed refreshments will be served as guests explore the sky from the Nature Center. Admission is free. For more information, visit cstx.gov/LickCreek or call 764-6216.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Free Income Tax Help, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library and Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers. Bring Social Security cards, ID, and tax documents. See schedule at tinyurl.com/tax4bcs.
The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley presents Daddy Daughter Dance 2020, 6 to 9 p.m. Brazos Center. The ballroom will be transformed into a girl’s dream with appearances from princesses, crafts, activities and a photo booth. The event will feature a dinner, desserts, snacks and dancing. Tickets are $150 per daddy-daughter couple, and each additional daughter is $25. cmbv.org.
Texas Mounted Shooters presents February Freeze Out, all day. Brazos Center Expo. Continues through Sunday. For a schedule and to register, visit www.cmsaevents.com/events/event.php?id=10458. Registration is $25.
Circus Espana is a Texas-based circus with entertainers from around the world, including acrobats, daredevils, clowns, jugglers and more. The circus will run through Feb. 23 at Townshire Center at 1901 Texas Ave. Today’s shows are 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets and ticket packages can be purchased at circusespana.com.
Run For Your Love Color Run, 8:30 a.m. Davidson Creek Park in Caldwell. The 5K is $30 and the Kid’s 1-Mile is $25. z-m-www.facebook.com/events/812475042524138/.
Home and Garden Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brazos County Expo The expo attracts attendees interested in products that will enhance their homes and gardens. Seminars on landscaping, home remodeling and more are included in the price of the ticket. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for kids 12 and under. For more information, visit www.gbvbuilders.org/home-garden-expo/.
StageCenter Theatre presents Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, 7:30 p.m. 218 N. Bryan Ave., Bryan, Tickets are $15 or $12 for seniors or students. For tickets, visit stagecenter.saffire.com/p/tickets--deals.
CLUBS
Saturday Senior Social, 1 to 4 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center in College Station. Play dominoes or cards, or just meet seniors in the community.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Outdoor Community Yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
Childbirth Class, 6:30 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. The class focuses on preparation for childbirth, emphasizing the experience of labor and birth and the important role of the partner. Includes a maternity tour. Free. Register at events.bswhealth.com.
GARDEN AND MARKETS
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Enjoy Texas products grown and made by Texans, plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, home-made jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. A food truck or two is usually onsite. Details: www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
The Home and Garden Expo, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brazos County Expo Complex. The expo attracts attendees interested in products that will enhance their homes and gardens. Seminars on landscaping, home remodeling and more are included in the price of the ticket. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for kids 12 and under. www.gbvbuilders.org/home-garden-expo/.
Valentine Family Fun in Many Cultures, 3:30 p.m. Celebrate Valentine’s season with crafts, snacks, games and a story read in several languages. bcslibrary.org/events/.
Circus Espana is a Texas-based circus with entertainers from around the world, including acrobats, daredevils, clowns, jugglers and more. The circus will run through Feb. 23 at Townshire Center at 1901 Texas Ave. Today’s shows are 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets and ticket packages can be purchased at circusespana.com.
