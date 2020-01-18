1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Grammy-winning band Steep Canyon Rangers will perform on Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Theatre. The concert will fuse together sounds of bluegrass, pop, country and folk rock. Tickets range from $30 to $56. For more information, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
High Caliber Gun & Knife Shows Bryan, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Featuring a display of shotguns, rifles, handguns, scopes, knives, shooting supplies, ammunition, reloading equipment, gun cases, pistol and rifle magazines, military surplus, collector items, archery, fishing supplies, safes, custom handmade gun cabinets, wild game jerky and more. The event continues Sunday. 10times.com/high-caliber-gun-knife-shows-bryan.
Central Texas Youth Association Rodeo, all day. Brazos County Expo. Events include calf riding, steer riding, bulls, poles, goats, barrels and more. For more information, visit www.ctyra.com/#!.
Bridge Ministries Bryan presents the second annual Hunger to Hope Banquet and Silent Auction, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Ice House on Main. $75. www.facebook.com/events/ice-house-on-main/2nd-annual-hunger-to-hope-banquet-and-silent-auction/1445321948950451/.
Country swing dance, 7:30 p.m. Sons of Hermann Hall. The Bill Bertrand band will be performing.
Downtown Bryan’s Restaurant Week, all day. Downtown Bryan. Featuring breakfast, lunch and dinner specials. downtownbryan.com.
LIVE MUSIC
Landry Ritter Band, 9 p.m. Mo’s Irish Pub. mosirishpub.com/college-station/band-schedule/.
Threes Away, Dropped Out, Mutant Love, 9:30 p.m. Revolution Café. www.facebook.com/pg/revolutionbcs/events/.
GARDEN AND MARKETS
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Enjoy Texas products grown and made by Texans, plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, home-made jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. A food truck or two is usually onsite. Details: www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Outdoor Community Yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED, 8:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. Teaches students critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency in the first few minutes until emergency medical services arrives. $65. Register: 731-1231.
Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. The class focuses on preparation for childbirth, emphasizing the experience of labor and birth and the important role of the partner. Includes a maternity tour. Free. Register at events.bswhealth.com.
CLUBS
Saturday Senior Social, 1 to 4 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center in College Station. Play dominoes or cards or just meet seniors in the community.
Rio Brazos Audubon Society hosts Texas Ornithological Society Winter Meeting, 7 to 8 p.m. Best Western Premier, 1920 Austin’s Colony Parkway. Program: “Disease Ecology of Neotropical Migrants in Texas” with Sara Hamer. Free and open to the public. riobrazosaudubon.org/.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Martin Luther King Birthday Party, 3:30 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. The event is part of the Family Fun in Many Cultures program and will feature crafts, snacks, games and a story read in several languages. www.bcslibrary.org/events/.
