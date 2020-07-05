1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station is hosting additional Kids Camp this summer for 12- to 16-year-olds. Registration is available at theatrecompany.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Sunday Night Live, 5 to 7 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live music. www.century-square.com/events.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Pirate Party To-Go Bags, 1 to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. This week’s grab-bag will have activities, crafts and stories about pirates. Bags limited. Stop by Ringer Library to pick up a free bag from the children’s desk while supplies last. www.bcslibrary.org/events/.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
South Brazos County Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Scott & White Hospital. This is a year-round open-air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams and jellies, pickles and more.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Lululemon Run Club, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Century Square. The run will start at Lululemon and end at Mo’s Irish Pub.
CLUBS
Afternoon Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m. Zoom. Larry J. Ringer’s Afternoon Book Club will discuss People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks. For more information or to get a Zoom invitation (required), contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or 764-3416.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.