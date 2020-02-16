1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station presents Little Shop of Horrors, opening Friday and continuing through March 8. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit theatrecompany.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Texas Mounted Shooters presents February Freeze Out, all day. Brazos Center Expo. Continues through Sunday. For a schedule and to register, visit www.cmsaevents.com/events/event.php?id=10458. Registration is $25.
Home and Garden Expo, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brazos County Expo The expo attracts attendees interested in products that will enhance their homes and gardens. Seminars on landscaping, home remodeling and more are included in the price of the ticket. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for kids 12 and under. www.gbvbuilders.org/home-garden-expo/.
Valentine Family Fun in Many Cultures, 3:30 p.m. Celebrate Valentine’s season with crafts, snacks, games and a story read in several languages. bcslibrary.org/events/.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church presents Mardi Gras special service, 8 and 10:45 a.m. 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station. Featuring a special Jazz Worship Service. Music will be provided by Greg Tivis and his Dixieland Jazz Band. There will be a gumbo and potluck luncheon at noon. All are invited and welcome.
Circus Espana is a Texas-based circus with entertainers from around the world, including acrobats, daredevils, clowns, jugglers and more. The circus will run through Feb. 23 at Townshire Center at 1901 Texas Ave. Today’s shows are 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets and ticket packages can be purchased at circusespana.com.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Free Income Tax Help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer and Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers. Bring Social Security cards, ID, and tax documents. See schedule at tinyurl.com/tax4bcs.
CLUBS
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Table Games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org/.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening your mind and body.
