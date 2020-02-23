1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos Valley African American Museum presents the 19th annual Appreciation Banquet on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Hilton College Station Hotel & Conference Center. The event honors and recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the community, state and country. Dinner, entertainment and a silent auction will be provided. Individual tickets begin at $25. For more information, visit www.bvaam.org/banquet.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Circus España, 2:30, 5 p.m. 1901 S. Texas Ave., Bryan. A circus show under the big top. Fun for the whole family with acrobats, daredevils, clowns, jugglers and more during the 90-minute show. $8 for children, $20 for adults. circusespana.yapsody.com/.
Islamic Community of Bryan-College Station Community Potluck, 3:30 p.m. Tiffany Park, 3890 Copperfield Drive, Bryan. Bring a dish to share and have fun with the community.
The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station presents Little Shop of Horrors, 2 p.m. 3125 S. Texas Ave., Bryan. Continuing through March 8. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. $20. For more information, visit theatrecompany.com.
Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra presents Two Emilys, 5 p.m. Rudder Theatre. Contemporary composer Aaron Copeland’s Eight Poems of Emily Dickinson will be presented with the assistance of popular soprano Emily Pulley under the direction of Music Director Marcelo Bussiki. The performance will be closed out by Mozart’s Symphony No. 25. Tickets range from $16 to $45. visit bvso.org.
The Texas Tenors, 2 and 7 p.m. The Barnhill Center. The group gained popularity from the show America’s Got Talent. The performance features many genres, including American classics, pop, country, Broadway, patriotic and inspirational. TheBarnhillCenter.com or 337-7240.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Free income tax help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library and Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers. Bring Social Security cards, ID and tax documents. See schedule at tinyurl.com/tax4bcs.
CLUBS
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Senior Advisory Committee, 9:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. The committee’s purpose is to address the needs of older adults living in College Station and offers program and activity suggestions to the College Station Parks and Recreation Department. Members must be 55+ and current residents of College Station. Visitors are welcome to attend meetings. Ages 55+. Free.
Table games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org/.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Infant CPR class, 6 or 7 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. This American Heart Association course is designed for family members and friends who care for infants and want to learn basic infant CPR and choking rescue. This course is not to be taken if course completion card is required. If the 6:00 pm course is full, you may be placed in the 7:00 pm course. Register: 731-1231.
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening your mind and body.
