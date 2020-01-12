1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The High Caliber Gun & Knife Shows Bryan will feature a display of shotguns, rifles, handguns, scopes, knives, shooting supplies, ammunition, reloading equipment, gun cases, pistol and rifle magazines, military surplus, collector items, archery, fishing supplies, safes, custom handmade gun cabinets, wild game jerky and more. The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 19. For more information, visit 10times.com/high-caliber-gun-knife-shows-bryan.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Lucky’s Rod Run, all day. Chicken Oil Company. Hundreds of street rodders make their journey to Bryan-College Station to join fellow rodders from all parts of the state for this once a year event. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Houston Nationals/Club Duals for Texas USA Wrestling, all day. Brazos County Expo. The youth in the southern Texas region will compete and the public is invited to attend. txusaw.com/tournaments/.
Texas High School Rodeo Association, Region IX, tournament, all day. Brazos County Expo. Events are happening throughout the day. www.facebook.com/thsra9/.
MONDAY
CLUBS
American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), 9 a.m. Arbor Oaks at Crestview, 2505 E. Villa Maria Road, Bryan. 774-9938. Free and guests welcome.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Old Aggie Lunch Bunch, 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Longhorn Steak House in Bryan. Any former students are welcome.
Table games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org/.
Brazos Valley Marine Corps League meeting, 6 to 7 p.m. Golden Corral on University Drive. All active, former Marines and Corpsmen invited for social hour at 6 and meeting at 7. Brazosvalley1391@gmail.com.
Mystery Book Club, 6 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Discussing Still Life by Louise Penny. bcslibrary.org/book-clubs.
Library Reading Group, 6:30 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Discussing Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead by Jim Mattis and Bing West. bcslibrary.org/book-clubs.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening your mind and body.
Divorce Care, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center, 2112 Southwood Drive, College Station. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/ or 704-6406.
Open Door Road to Recovery, 6 to 8 p.m. First United Methodist Church, Bryan. Inside the Heritage Room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.