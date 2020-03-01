1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Mac & Cheese Cookoff, Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at LifeLine Sanctuary, 17722 Texas 6 S., College Station. The public is invited to sample macaroni and cheese for $1. Proceeds benefit the church. There also will be vendors. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Texas Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Washington-on-the-Brazos Historic State Park. Featuring music, dancers, living historians, firing demonstrations, vendors and more. For a full schedule, visit wheretexasbecametexas.org/events/texas-independence-day-celebration-5/.
Bridal Show & Benefit, noon to 4 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Featuring more than 100 vendors. Professionals will be able to help customize your wedding. 10times.com/bridal-show-bryan.
Erin’s Dream Race, 9 a.m. Lot 50 on Texas A&M University campus. The 5K race celebrates the life of Erin Buenger who lived 82 months with neuroblastoma without fear. Proceeds benefit the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer and Be the Match Foundation. To register, visit www.racethread.com/race/running-texas-college-station-erin-s-dream-race-reviews.
Grand Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Post Oak will be on Mall. The shopping event will have drawings for giveaways.
The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station presents Little Shop of Horrors, 2 p.m. 3125 Texas Ave., Bryan. $20. For more information, visit theatrecompany.com.
MONDAY
CLUBS
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Table games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org/.
Brazos Valley Art League meeting, 6 p.m. DeGallery, 702 University Drive E., Suite 102D, College Station. Program: special presentation by Judi Simon of Hewitt, who is a professional illustrator, graphic designer and art director. Free and open to the public. www.bvartleague.org.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening your mind and body.
