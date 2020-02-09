1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The annual Run For Your Love Color Run event will be Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Davidson Creek Park in Caldwell. The 5K is $30 and the Kid’s 1-Mile is $25. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
X-Treme Team Roping presents the Brazos Valley Classic, all day. Brazos County Expo. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/761191331055510/.
The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra presents Broberg & Beethoven, 11 a.m. Rudder Theatre. The performance features Kenny Broberg, 2017 Cliburn silver medalist, interpreting the Emperor Concerto. Tickets are $45 for general admission or $16 for students. boxoffice.tamu.edu.
MONDAY
CLUBS
American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), 9 a.m. Arbor Oaks at Crestview, 2505 E. Villa Maria, Road, Bryan. 774-9938. No meeting fee; guests are welcome.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Texas Research Ramblers: Free Genealogy Training, 10 a.m. to noon. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Registration is required for these free classes. Email shelbyrowan@suddenlink.net.
Old Aggie Lunch Bunch, 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Longhorn Steak House in Bryan. Any former students are welcome.
Table Games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org/.
Bryan-College Station Sister Cities, 5:30 p.m. Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporate Board Room, 1716 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 714.
Mystery Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Discussing The Seven 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton. www.bcslibrary.org/events/.
Brazos Valley Marine Corps League meeting, 6 to 7 p.m. Golden Corral on University Drive. All active, former Marines and Corpsmen invited for social hour at 6 and meeting at 7. Brazosvalley1391@gmail.com.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening your mind and body.
Divorce Care, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center, 2112 Southwood Drive, College Station. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/ or 704-6406.
