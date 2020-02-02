1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra presents Broberg & Beethoven is Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. inside Rudder Theatre. The performance features Kenny Broberg, 2017 Cliburn silver medalist, interpreting the Emperor Concerto. Tickets are $45 for general admission or $16 for students. For tickets, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Bryan College Station Tattoo Expo, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Brazos Center. Hosted by Ink Masters Tattoo Show. Featuring live tattooing all weekend by over 140 award-winning tattoo artists. Expo continues through Sunday. $20. http://bit.ly/BCStattooexpo.
Super Bowl Party, noon to 9 p.m. Mo’s Irish Pub. With DJ Rob spinning, food and drink specials. mosirishpub.com/college-station/band-schedule/.
Super Bowl Party, 4 p.m. Shriner Park, 217 University Drive, College Station. Free food and drink specials. Show will be shown on 9-by-16-foot projector screen.
Super Bowl Party, 5 to 9 p.m. BSM at Texas A&M, 203 College Main, College Station. Sponsored by Prodigy Finance. www.eventbrite.com/e/free-super-bowl-party-tickets-88712713113.
Super Bowl Party, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Hershel’s at Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. www.experiencebcs.com/event/super-bowl-watch-party/21242/.
MONDAY
CLUBS
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Table games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org/.
Brazos Valley Art League meeting, 6 p.m. DeGallery, 702 University Drive E., 102D, College Station. Special presentation by artist Lee James of McGregor. His style is impressionistic; he paints with a palette knife. Free and open to the public. To learn more, go to www.bvartleague.org or visit BVAL on Facebook.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Food for Thought — Nutritional Support Group, 1 p.m. MatureWell Lifestyle Center, 3989 N. Shore Drive, Bryan. A peer-led discussion group facilitated by a registered dietitian and make eating, not only healthy, but more fun. Registration not required. Contact Michele for more information at 731-6129.
Laughter Yoga, 10 a.m. MatureWell Lifestyle Center, 3989 North Shore Drive, Bryan. Using a combination of cardiovascular laughter exercises, deep breathing & deeper relaxation, Laughter Yoga can offer significant health benefits as well as enhanced social engagement. No mats required. Contact Michele for more information at 731-6129.
Eating Disorder Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Quilter’s Café at the St. Joseph Rehab Center. An informal, peer-based group for individuals living with eating disorders. Family members are also welcome. 220-2281.
Divorce Care, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center, 2112 Southwood Drive, College Station. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/ or 704-6406.
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jazzercise, 5:30 p.m. St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening your mind and body.
