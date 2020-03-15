1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The 22nd annual Crawfish Boil, hosted by the B-CS Chamber of Commerce, is on Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo. Pre-purchased tickets are $50 and tickets at the door are $75. Profits from Crawfish Boil benefit 4-H and FFA students at the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show. M-Beaux’s Crawfish & Cajun Seafood will provide the crawfish. To purchase tickets, go to bcschamber.org. The event is sponsored by College Station Utilities.
ONGOING CANCELLATIONS
All the events, clubs, gatherings at the Larry J. Ringer Library and Clara B. Mounce Public Library are canceled, including the AARP Tax-Aide help by volunteers, through March 22.
The programming at the Meyer Senior & Community Center, the Southwood Community Center and the Lincoln Recreation Center are postponed or canceled through March 29.
Adult Pickleball has been postponed until Bryan school facilities are available.
SUNDAY
NONCANCELED EVENTS
Texas Treasure Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brazos County Expo Complex. Presented by the Texas Association of Metal Detecting Clubs. $5 at the door. Kids 12 and under enter for free. TAMDC.org or 903-238-3020.
MONDAY
EVENTS
St. Patrick’s Day Festival, 2 p.m. to midnight. O’Bannon’s Taphouse. Everyone is invited to pack in the pub to count down to midnight. www.obannonstaphouse.com/events/2020/3/14/st-patricks-day-festival-2020.
CLUBS
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn Road in College Station.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
St. Patrick’s Day Party, noon to 11 p.m. Mo’s Irish Pub. A large all-day party with dancing, bagpipes, and live music by Brett Axelson, DJ Rob and The Brown Goose. Free admission. mosirishpub.com/college-station/band-schedule/.
St. Patrick’s Day Festival, 7 a.m. to midnight. O’Bannon’s Taphouse. Featuring coffee with Irish whiskey, Irish breakfast, lessons on how to pour a pint of Guinness, a St. Patrick’s toast, a catered lunch, visits from Tullamore Dew and Jameson, beer specials, shirts, beads, shot glasses, hats and more. www.obannonstaphouse.com/events/2020/3/14/st-patricks-day-festival-2020.
MAJOR UPCOMING CANCELLATIONS
Tuesday: Neighborhood Seminar Supper, Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, The Local at Lake Walk Town Center, Bryan-College Station Women’s Connection Shamrock Celebration
Wednesday: Exploring History Luncheon, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Friday: Movies in the Park: The Secret Life of Pets 2 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater; Maroon & White Night in Downtown Bryan
March 28: Blue Bunny Egg Hunt and Picnic Breakfast
April 4: Easter Celebration at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.