The City of College Station is hosting Movies in the Park: The Secret Life of Pets 2 on March 20 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. The public is welcome to the free screening and can bring their dogs, blankets, chairs and picnic baskets. For more information, visit www.cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/parks/events.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station presents Little Shop of Horrors, 2 p.m. 3125 Texas Ave., Bryan. $20. theatrecompany.com.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Free Income Tax Help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library and Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers. Bring Social Security cards, ID, and tax documents. tinyurl.com/tax4bcs.
CLUBS
American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), 9 a.m. Arbor Oaks at Crestview, 2505 E. Villa Maria Road, Bryan. 774-9938. Free and open to the public.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Old Aggie Lunch Bunch, 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Longhorn Steak House in Bryan. Any former students are welcome.
Table games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org/.
Bryan-College Station Sister Cities, 5:30 p.m. Brazos Valley Economic Development Corp. Board Room, 1716 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 714.
Brazos Valley Marine Corps League meeting, 6 to 7 p.m. Golden Corral on University Drive. All active, former Marines and Corpsman invited for social hour at 6 and meeting at 7. Brazosvalley1391@gmail.com.
Brazos Valley Orchid Society Monthly Meeting, 6:30 p.m. Fire Station 6 at the corner of Tarrow and University in College Station. maples.don7@gmail.com.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning line dance workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning line dance workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jazzercise, 5:30 p.m. St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening your mind and body.
Pickleball Play, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For ages 16 and up. Runs through May 20. Residents $15.
