1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
First Light Racing presents Hog Crazy Half Marathon, 10K and 5K on April 25 at Millican Reserve. The event benefits the Lone Star Running Project. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Day at Play, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Boathouse at Millican Reserve. Families invited to enjoy nature together. Snacks and lunch will not be provided; picnic lunches are welcomed. RSVP. www.facebook.com/events/1252549035134852/.
High Caliber Gun & Knife Shows Bryan, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Featuring a display of shotguns, rifles, handguns, scopes, knives, shooting supplies, ammunition, reloading equipment, gun cases, pistol and rifle magazines, military surplus, collector items, archery, fishing supplies, safes, custom handmade gun cabinets, wild game jerky and more. The event continues Sunday. 10times.com/high-caliber-gun-knife-shows-bryan.
Central Texas Youth Association Rodeo, all day. Brazos County Expo. Events include calf riding, steer riding, bulls, poles, goats, barrels and more. For more information, visit www.ctyra.com/#!.
Downtown Bryan’s Restaurant Week, all day. Downtown Bryan. Featuring breakfast, lunch and dinner specials. downtownbryan.com.
Martin Luther King Birthday Party, 3:30 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. The event is part of the Family Fun in Many Cultures program and will feature crafts, snacks, games and a story read in several languages. www.bcslibrary.org/events/.
The Living Coast, 2 and 6 p.m. Queen Theatre, Downtown Bryan. The orchestral rock group Montopolis brings its special multimedia production that combines original music, live narration and cinematic images of the Gulf Coast. $15. queenbryantx.com.
TUESDAY
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
Officers’ Wives’ Club Gourmet Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. If you are a wife or widow of an active duty or retired military officer and interested in joining OWC, please call 219-6991 for more information.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Coalition of the Brazos Valley Veteran’s Organizations, 5:30 p.m. Council of Government. Gerry Hince, 778-1835.
Brazos Valley Stitchers Membership Meeting, 7 to 9 p.m. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire Drive, College Station. Everyone interested in the art of embroidery is invited to attend. Topic: “Florentine and related embroidery.” Stitchers and visitors may bring any stitching project to work on during this discussion.
