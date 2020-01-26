EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The International Leadership of Texas College Station K-9 presents 2020 Lunar New Year Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3610 Longmire Drive. There will be guest performers and students singing and dancing throughout the event with dragon and lion dances. There will also be cultural booths and food available for purchase by Chef Cao. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Texas 10 presents the 2020 College Station 10 Miler, 7 a.m. College Station High School. Options include 10-Miler ($75), 5-Miler ($65), Aggieland 5K ($45) and Kid’s Little Aggie 1-Miler ($30). runsignup.com/Race/TX/CollegeStation/2018CollegeStatoin10Miler.
Dinner Under The Stars 2020, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. The Brazos Valley Restaurant Association in partnership with Gordon Foods event features a five-course market-to-table-inspired meal created by five celebrity chefs and ten local culinary students. The meal is then served by more culinary students $100.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Wiggle Worms Storytime, 9:15, 9:50 and 10:30 a.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Enjoy stories, songs, games, crafts and fingerplays. Registration required. bcslibrary.org/events.
CLUBS
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Table Games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org/.
Downtown Book Club, 6 p.m. Murphy’s Law. Daryl T. Hay, Rector, Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, will lead the discussion on the featured book, The Retreat of Western Liberalism by Edward Luce. Participants are welcome to purchase/enjoy food during the discussion. Guests and friends welcome. rector@standrewsbcs.org.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Infant CPR class, 6 or 7 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. This American Heart Association course is designed for family members and friends who care for infants and want to learn basic infant CPR and choking rescue. This course is not to be taken if course completion card is required. If the 6:00 pm course is full, you may be placed in the 7:00 pm course. Register: 731-1231.
Divorce Care, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center, 2112 Southwood Drive, College Station. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/ or 979-704-6406.
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening your mind and body.
