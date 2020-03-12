1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Tough Mudder College Station 2020 will be March 21 at Brazos Valley Off Road Ranch. The mud run includes an 8-mile obstacle-filled Tough Mudder Classic or a 3-mile obstacle filled Tough Mudder 5K. There will also be a festival in the Mudder Village with live entertainment, local food and lawn games. To register, visit www.raceplace.com/events/66117/tough-mudder-college-station-2020.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Farming God’s Way three-day training seminar, all day. Iglesia Bautista, 9970 S. Texas 6, Navasota. Farming God’s Way is a tool taught to impoverished farmers in overseas countries. It can also be used in personal garden and local community gardens for ministry purposes. $30 (lunch included). Register at faithrevealednd.com/farming-god-s-way.
Children’s event, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Children’s events for ages 10 and under. mbond@bryantx.gov.
Harry Potter Interactive Movie, 2 to 5 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. For ages 10 to 18. For serious Harry Potter fans. Experience Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in a whole new way. Bring a pillow and blanket for comfort. Bcslibrary.org.
CLUBS
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. Csrotaryclub.org.
Coffee for Veterans, 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post Home, Texas 21 East and Waco Street, Bryan. Open to all veterans.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Tally bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Bible study for seniors, 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Center. 764-3779 or awilliams@cstx.gov for more information.
Aggieland Rotary Club, 11:50 a.m. Amico Nave. www.aggielandrotary.org/.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
City of Bryan Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Guests welcome.
The Mama Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road, College Station. For teen moms who want to connect with friends and learn how to be great parents. Free meal, diapers and child care. pregnancyoutreach.org/mama-club/.
Game night, 7 to 9 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. An evening of dominoes, cards, board games and table tennis. Ages 55+.
College Station Toastmasters Club, 7 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Baby care class, 6:30 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Topics will include guidelines for safe sleep, diapering, car seat safety, feeding, bathing, and much more. Invaluable parenting tips and resources will help build your parenting skills. Register at events.bswhealth.com.
Pickleball play, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For ages 16 and up. Runs through May 21. Residents $15.
Foreversize, 10 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Foreversize, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Children’s bereavement: You must complete the assessment before attending the session. Mending Hearts Grief Center. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
ADHD Support Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church Annex Building, 4203 Texas 6 South. A group for parents of children with ADHD. Katherine Jahnke, 979-209-0421.
Brazos Valley Parkinson’s Association Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church, Atrium Room. www.parkinsonsbcs.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Joseph Rehab Center Quilter’s Café. 846-0617.
