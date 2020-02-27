1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The American Business Women’s Association presents ABWA Vendor Shopping Event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Embassy Suites College Station, 201 University Drive E., College Station. Come support women-owned businesses and shop local talented vendors. The event is free and open to the public.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Babies and Books Storytime, 9:10 a.m.; Wiggle Worms, 9:50 and 10:30 a.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. bcslibrary.org/events/.
MSC OPAS presents The King’s Singers, 7:30 p.m. Rudder Theatre. The Grammy-winning group has commissioned more than 200 works ranging from contemporary to jazz to pop. $30 to $56. boxoffice.tamu.edu.
Spring dance, 7 to 9 p.m. Bob & Wanda Meyer Senior & Community Center. Seniors are invited to an evening of dancing with a live DJ. Door prizes and light refreshments will be available. Not registration is required. cstx.gov/seniors.
CLUBS
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. csrotaryclub.org.
Coffee for Veterans, 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post Home, Texas 21 East and Waco Street, Bryan. Open to all veterans.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Tally bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Bible study for seniors, 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Center. 764-3779 or awilliams@cstx.gov for more information.
The National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 607, 11:30 a.m. Room 101, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road, College Station. For information and lunch reservations, contact Bill Braden at 693-0510 or email billybraden@suddenlink.net.
Amigos of the Brazos Valley Valentine’s Day party, 11:30 a.m. Sons of Hermann Hall, 1104 W. William J. Bryan Parkway, Bryan. Featuring a Rock Steady Boxing presentation, bingo and potluck lunch. RSVP by Feb. 25 to Trini at 422-2044.
Aggieland Rotary Club, 11:50 a.m. Amico Nave. www.aggielandrotary.org/.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
City of Bryan Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Guests welcome.
Anime Club, 4:30 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Come to watch anime, rated PG, and enjoy refreshments. bcslibrary.org/events/.
The Mama Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road, College Station. For teen moms who want to connect with friends and learn how to be great parents. Free meal, diapers and child care. pregnancyoutreach.org/mama-club/.
Game night, 7 to 9 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. An evening of dominoes, cards, board games and table tennis. Ages 55+.
College Station Toastmasters Club, 7 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 10 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Foreversize, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Joseph Rehab Center Quilter’s Café. 846-0617.
Children’s bereavement: You must complete the assessment before attending the session. Mending Hearts Grief Center. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.