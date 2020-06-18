EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Caldwell High School is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on July 6 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. The drive will be at the VFW Post 4458 Dance Hall, 1644 Texas 36 S., Caldwell. To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “caldwell.”
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Friends of Bluebonnet Opry, 7:30 p.m. Silver Wings Ballroom, 4100 Texas 105, Brenham. Performers include David Lewis, Linda Robinson, Coby Carter. $7. www.friendsofbluebonnetopry.com.
Third Thursday Art Step, 6 to 9 p.m. Downtown Bryan. The Downtown Bryan Association hosts this event that celebrates the arts. Visit galleries, enjoy live jazz music, talk to artists and visit receptions and events. www.facebook.com/downtownbryanartstep/.
CLUBS
Yiddish Book Center’s Coming to America Reading Group, 6 p.m. Zoom. Request a Zoom invitation to discuss The Book of Unknown Americans by Cristina Henriquez and hear from guest speaker Gabino Iglesias. Request an invitation at jonesj@bryantx.gov.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Hospice Brazos Valley: Online Grief Support Group, 1 to 1:45 p.m. Available to all those ages 18 and older. Participation is free. RSVP is required. www.hospicebrazosvalley.org/calendar.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Juneteenth Curbside Celebration, 10 a.m. to noon. Brazos Valley African American Museum. Visitors stay in their cars and drive through to pick up a cool treat and information on Juneteenth. Museum will be open with free admission. bvaam.org.
Grab & Go Juneteenth snack event, 3 to 4 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. Children and families can drop by the center in College Station and pick up freeze pops, cookies and other snacks.
South Brazos County Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Scott & White Hospital. A year-round open-air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams and jellies, pickles and more. business.facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket/?ref=py_c.
Summer Live Music Series, 7:30 p.m. Cavalry Court. Featuring Daniel Holmes. www.cavalrycourt.com/live-music-and-concerts.htm.
It Shoulda Been You, 7 p.m. The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave., Ste. 500, Bryan. $20. theatrecompany.com.
