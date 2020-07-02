1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The 57th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show will be at the Brazos County Expo July 19-25. More than 350 4-H youth and their families attend the show from all over Texas. For more information, visit animalscience.tamu.edu/livestock-species/equine/state-4h-show/.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Craft Your Story craft bags: Make a Tiny Book, ages 5 and up, 1 to 5 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. All the supplies you need to make a tiny book for your doll or action figure. While supplies last, one craft bag per small family, two craft bags per large family. www.bcslibrary.org/events/.
Hospice Brazos Valley: Online Grief Support Group, 1 to 1:45 p.m. Available for those ages 18 and older grieving the loss of a loved one, facilitated by Hospice Brazos Valley Bereavement Coordinator Bri Colvin, LMSW. Free. RSVP required. www.hospicebrazosvalley.org.
FRIDAY
Downtown Bryan First Friday, 5 to 11 p.m. Featuring live music, art demonstrations, unique shopping and dining options. Free. downtownbryan.com.
SATURDAY
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Featuring fresh produce and microgreens, locally grown meats, eggs, honey, fresh-cut flowers, garden and potted plants, baked and prepared foods, jams, jellies, pickles, soaps, artisan items and more. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.market/.
Old Fashioned Fourth of July in the Park, presented by the Brazos Heritage Society, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Heritage Park. A free community event featuring a flag-raising ceremony and tribute, patriotic and popular music, a children’s parade, refreshments, and exhibitor booths. brazosheritage.org.
Barrington Plantation July Fourth Picnic, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Barrington Plantation State Historic Site. Guests can experience an 1850s-style Independence Day celebration with a musket firing, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and al fresco dining. visitbrenhamtexas.com/summer-fun/.
The Fourth of July “Drive-In Fireworks,” 9 p.m. RELLIS Campus parking lot. The parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m. The campus will have space for thousands of cars. Participants will be asked to stay in their cars. rellis.tamus.edu/media/.
The Friends of the Wheelock School House 26th annual Wheelock Fourth of July Parade and lunch, 10 a.m. Historic Wheelock School. The parade lineup begins at 9:15 a.m. There is no fee or form to be in the parade. The lunch will be served immediately afterward and will go until 1 p.m. The cost is $10 and includes a hamburger, homemade pinto beans, chips, water and a cookie. All proceeds go to the restoration of the Wheelock School. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Navasota Freedom Festival, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Downtown Navasota. Featuring a parade at 11 a.m., kid activities at 12:30 p.m., live music at 1:15 p.m., a cornhole tournament at 2 p.m., live music until 9 p.m. At 9 p.m., there will be a fireworks show. www.facebook.com/events/761618001041142/.
