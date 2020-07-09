EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Wish Upon a Butterfly drive-through event will be on July 25 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Brazos Center Park Pavilion. Visitors to the annual fundraiser will drive to the park where museum staff, dressed in butterfly attire, will hand out activity packets and purchased butterflies to release at home. Butterflies are limited. Guests may pre-purchase butterflies for $20 or six for $100. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia on the Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. www.century-square.com/events.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
South Brazos County Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Scott & White Hospital. A year-round open air market offering locally grown seasoned produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams and jellies, pickles and more.
Summer Sunset Series Live Stream Edition, 4 p.m. The Chocolate Gallery. Featuring Justin Gilbert. The concert will have limited capacity on location, but will be streamed on the Historic Downtown Bryan Facebook page. Free. www.downtownbryan.com/summer-sunset-series.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Community Outdoor Yoga, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center pavilion. Open to all ages and sill levels. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
