The TAMU Women’s Club Mini Physics Festival is Jan. 25 at both Mitchell Physics Building (578 University Drive) and the Mitchell Institute for Fundamental Physics and Astronomy Mitchell Institute Building (576 University Drive). The event is open to club members. For membership eligibility and sign up guideline, visit www.tamuwomensclub.org/index.php/membership/.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Discovery on The Green, 10 to 11 a.m. Century Square. Presented by The Children’s Museum of Brazos Valley. Free and open to the public. www.facebook.com/ChildrensMuseumoftheBrazosValley/.
Restaurant Week, all day. Downtown Bryan. Check out breakfast, lunch and dinner specials at participating locations. downtownbryan.com.
Third Thursday Art Step, 6 p.m. Downtown Bryan. Join the Village Cafe and Art979 Gallery, SEAD Gallery, Downtown Uncorked, Brazos Glassworks, and The Frame Gallery as they stay open later for artist receptions and events. downtownbryan.com.
LIVE MUSIC
Live jazz with Greg Tivis, 6:30 p.m. Benjamin Knox Wine Depot.
John Krajikec, 6 to 9 p.m. Cavalry Court.
CLUBS
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. csrotaryclub.org.
Coffee for Veterans, 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post Home, Texas 21 East and Waco Street, Bryan. Open to all veterans.
Family History Computer Group, 9 a.m. Carter Creek Training Room. Guests are always welcome. Free and open to the public. Jerry Markowich, jermar3537@suddenlink.net.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Crafts, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; canasta, 10:30 to 3 p.m.; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Bible study for seniors, 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Center. 764-3779 or awilliams@cstx.gov for more information.
Aggieland Rotary Club, 11:50 a.m. Amico Nave. www.aggielandrotary.org/.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
City of Bryan Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Guests welcome.
The Mama Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road, College Station. For teen moms who want to connect with friends and learn how to be great parents. Free meal, diapers and child care. pregnancyoutreach.org/mama-club/.
Game Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. An evening of dominoes, cards, board games and table tennis. Ages 55+.
College Station Toastmasters Club, 7 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd.
Rio Brazos Audubon Society hosts Texas Ornithological Society Winter Meeting, 7 to 8 p.m. Best Western Premier, 1920 Austin’s Colony Parkway. Program: “A Birder’s Year in Brazos County” with Mark McDermott. Free and open to the public. riobrazosaudubon.org/.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Aging & The Mind Educational Series, noon. MatureWell Lifestyle Center, 3989 N. Shore Drive, Bryan. A monthly presentations taking an in-depth look at how the mind changes as we age. Registration is required for those wanting lunch. Contact Michele for more information at 731-6129.
Basic Life Support, 5:30 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. Course trains healthcare providers to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED. Register: 731-1231.
Infant CPR, 6:30 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, fifth floor. This non-certification class is designed specifically for parents, grandparents, and caregivers of infants and children. Our essential hands-on practice class provides the skills and confidence to turn a life-threatening situation into a lifesaving one. This class is not booked by couple. Each person must register individually for a space in this class. $10.
You’ve Got a Friend (Memory Care Caregiver Support Group), 6 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
Young Adult Grief Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center. You must complete the assessment before attending this group’s session. For ages 18 to 24 who have lost a loved one. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
Caregiver Support Group, 10:30 a.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Joseph Rehab Center Quilter’s Café. 846-0617.
Runsploring College Station and Bryan: Run Around Veterans Park, 6 p.m. Veterans Park and Athletic Complex. Meet at the first parking lot as you enter. www.meetup.com/Runsploring-TAMU-Bryan/.
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Tap Dance, 1:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Bryan Municipal Ladies Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., City Course at Phillips Event Center, Bryan. Lacreesha DeFoor, 704-1200.
Forevercise, 6 to 7 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Class includes stretching, cardio, balance and strength building while listening to great music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.