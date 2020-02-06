EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The City of College Station is hosting Trail of Lights: Date Night on Feb. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park. The celebration of love will feature food trucks, gift vendors, music, a dance floor and lights on the trails. Guests may bring their own refreshments, but glass containers are not allowed. The event is free to attend. For more information, visit www.cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/parks/events.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Reimagining Globalization with Dani Rodrik, 6 to 7 p.m. Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at Texas A&M University. Rodrik will describe how we can and should redesign globalization to better serve economic and social objectives. Register at bush41.org.
StageCenter Theatre presents Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, 7:30 p.m. 218 N. Bryan Ave., Bryan. $15 or $12 for seniors or students. stagecenter.net.
CLUBS
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. csrotaryclub.org.
Coffee for Veterans, 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post Home, Texas 21 East and Waco Street, Bryan. Open to all veterans.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Tally bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Bible study for seniors, 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Center. 764-3779 or awilliams@cstx.gov for more information.
Aggieland Rotary Club, 11:50 a.m. Amico Nave. www.aggielandrotary.org/.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan-College Station Newcomers Club, 11:30 a.m. College Station Hilton Hotel. $20. newcomersclubbryancollegestation.com.
City of Bryan Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Guests welcome.
The Mama Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road, College Station. For teen moms who want to connect with friends and learn how to be great parents. Free meal, diapers and child care. pregnancyoutreach.org/mama-club/.
Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, 6:30 p.m. Ecology and Natural Resources Training Area (ENRTA), 3232 Fishtank Road, College Station. Program: “Container Gardening with Native Plants,” featuring horticulturist and gardener Karen Weir. 979-571-6448.
Game night, 7 to 9 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. An evening of dominoes, cards, board games and table tennis. Ages 55+.
College Station Toastmasters Club, 7 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd.
Brazos Spinners & Weavers Guild, 7 to 9 p.m. INTERSECTIONS Textile Learning Center & Gallery, 2116 S. College Ave., Bryan.
College Station Evening Lions Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Phillips Event Center.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
A Purposeful Life Family Training Series, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Central Baptist Church, 1991 F.M. 158 Road, College Station. Program: Behavior: What to Do When Your Child is in a Crisis. Free workshop series for parents and family members of children with disabilities. cdd.tamu.edu/service-outreach/purposeful-life/.
Hospital tour, 6 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Gives parents and siblings an opportunity to prepare for the big day by answering any questions that might help ease any anxiety and make the process more enjoyable. This tour is offered at no cost. Please note: Tours are also offered as a part of the childbirth class. Register at events.bswhealth.com.
Nia Fitness, 9 a.m. Southwood Community Center. For adults 18 and older. A blend of dance, martial arts and healing arts. rectrac.cstx.gov.
Foreversize, 10 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Foreversize, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Time Like Hannah’s, 10 a.m. Fellowship Hall of Rivergate Church, 2608 E. Villa Maria Road, Bryan. A free breastfeeding Christian mothers support group led by certified lactation consultant. 979-229-1175. www.basicsforbreastfeeding.com.
Caregiver Support Group, 10:30 a.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Joseph Rehab Center Quilter’s Café. 846-0617.
Young Adult Grief Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center. You must complete the assessment before attending this group’s session. For ages 18 to 24 who have lost a loved one. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
