1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Keeping the Dream Alive Celebration is on Jan. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center. Pastor Marie Nutall of Bryan’s New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will deliver the message. Dinner will be served. For more information, visit cstx.gov/lincolncenter.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Coloring for Adults, 6 to 7 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. A great way to relax and reduce stress. Supplies provided. bcslibrary.org/events/.
CLUBS
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. csrotaryclub.org.
Coffee for Veterans, 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post Home, Texas 21 East and Waco Street, Bryan. Open to all veterans.
Officers’ Wives’ Club Coffee, 10 a.m. If you are a wife or widow of an active duty or retired military officer and interested in joining OWC, please call 219-6991 for more information.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Crafts, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; canasta, 10:30 to 3 p.m.; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Bible study for seniors, 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Center. 764-3779 or awilliams@cstx.gov for more information.
Aggieland Rotary Club, 11:50 a.m. Amico Nave. www.aggielandrotary.org/.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
City of Bryan Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Guests welcome.
The Mama Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road, College Station. For teen moms who want to connect with friends and learn how to be great parents. Free meal, diapers and child care. pregnancyoutreach.org/mama-club/.
Game night, 7 to 9 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. An evening of dominoes, cards, board games and table tennis. Ages 55+.
College Station Toastmasters Club, 7 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Baby Care Class, 6:30 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Topics will include guidelines for safe sleep, diapering, car seat safety, feeding, bathing, and much more. Invaluable parenting tips and resources will help build your parenting skills. Register at events.bswhealth.com.
Children’s Bereavement: You must complete the assessment before attending the session. Mending Hearts Grief Center. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
ADHD Support Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church Annex Building, 4203 Highway 6 South. A group for parents of children with ADHD. Katherine Jahnke, 209-0421.
Brazos Valley Parkinson’s Association Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church, Atrium Room. www.parkinsonsbcs.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Joseph Rehab Center Quilter’s Café. 846-0617.
Pickleball, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.