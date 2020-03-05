EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The College Station Easter Celebration at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be April 4 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The free event will have an Easter egg hunt, carnival games, bounce houses, face painting, a kite-flying contest, complimentary refreshments and more. For more information, visit www.bush41.org/events.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
The Gardens at Texas A&M present Wild About Wildflowers, 6 to 7 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Come learn about how to identify wildflowers and how to plant them. No registration is required. Light refreshments will be provided. www.facebook.com/events/larry-j-ringer-public-library/the-gardens-at-texas-am-present-wild-about-wildflowers/194943348273397/.
CLUBS
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. csrotaryclub.org.
Coffee for Veterans, 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post Home, Texas 21 East and Waco Street, Bryan. Open to all veterans.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Tally bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Bible study for seniors, 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Center. 764-3779 or awilliams@cstx.gov for more information.
Bryan-College Station Newcomers Club, 11:30 a.m. College Station Hilton Hotel. $20 membership. newcomersclubbryancollegestation.com.
Aggieland Rotary Club, 11:50 a.m. Amico Nave. www.aggielandrotary.org/.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
City of Bryan Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Guests welcome.
The Mama Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road, College Station. For teen moms who want to connect with friends and learn how to be great parents. Free meal, diapers and child care. pregnancyoutreach.org/mama-club/.
The Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas monthly meeting and program, 6:30 p.m. ENRTA building, 1183 Fishtank Road, College Station. Program: “Wildlife Management and Habitat Restoration in Texas” by David Riley, a biologist who works to assist private landowners throughout the state. 571-6448.
College Station Evening Lions Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Phillips Event Center.
Game night, 7 to 9 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. An evening of dominoes, cards, board games and table tennis. Ages 55+.
College Station Toastmasters Club, 7 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd.
Brazos Spinners & Weavers Guild, 7 to 9 p.m. INTERSECTIONS Textile Learning Center & Gallery, 2116 S. College Ave., Bryan.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Purposeful Life: Family Training Series, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Central Baptist Church, Fellowship Room. A free workshop series for parents and family members of children with disabilities. Program: “Paving the Road for a Smoother Future — Getting Plugged into Your Community.” Also provides a support group for children 7 and up and child care. Food will be provided for those who RSVP. cdd.tamu.edu/service-outreach/purposeful-life/.
Hospital Tour, 6 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Gives parents and siblings an opportunity to prepare for the big day by answering any questions that might help ease any anxiety and make the process more enjoyable. This tour is offered at no cost. Please note: Tours are also offered as a part of the childbirth class. Register at events.bswhealth.com.
Pickleball Play, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For ages 16 and up. Runs through May 21. Residents $15.
Foreversize, 10 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Foreversize, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
