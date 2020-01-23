Holistic health coach Elizabeth Winkley will lead a workshop on starting 2020 with your health goals in mind on Jan. 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library. The one-hour workshop will cover recognizing and rejecting diet culture, body acceptance, body positivity and food neutrality. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Ashley at 764-3416.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Meet the Arts Council’s new executive director, 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 S., College Station. A welcome reception and opportunity to learn more about Sheree Boegner and the mission of The Arts Council.
Friends of Chamber Music Italian Saxophone Quartet, 7 to 8 p.m. A&M United Methodist Church. www.communitychamberconcerts.org.
A&M Consolidated Choir presents Footloose, 7 p.m. A&M Consolidated High School. $10 to $13. www.amchschoir.org/musical-information.
CLUBS
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. csrotaryclub.org.
Coffee for veterans, 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post 159, Texas 21 East and Waco Street, Bryan. Open to all veterans.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, Crafts, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; canasta, 10:30 to 3 p.m.; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m., 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Bible study for seniors, 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Center. 764-3779 or awilliams@cstx.gov for more information.
Aggieland Rotary Club, 11:50 a.m. Amico Nave. www.aggielandrotary.org.
National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 607, 11:30 a.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Room 101, 220 Rock Prairie Road, College Station. Program: Dave South discussing his recently released book, You Saw Me on the Radio. For information and lunch reservations, contact Bill Braden at 693-0510 or email him at billybraden@suddenlink.net.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
City of Bryan Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Guests welcome.
Amigos of the Brazos Valley movie night, 1:30 p.m. Queen Theatre, Downtown Bryan. A screening of Fun in Acapulco with Elvis Presley. The first 60 people enter for free. Parking available at the Carnegie Library. For residents 50 and older. RSVP at 422-2044.
The Mama Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road, College Station. For teen moms who want to connect with friends and learn how to be great parents. Free meal, diapers and child care. pregnancyoutreach.org/mama-club.
Game night, 7 to 9 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. An evening of dominoes, cards, board games and table tennis. Ages 55 and older.
College Station Toastmasters Club, 7 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 10 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning line dance workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Foreversize, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Children’s Bereavement: Complete an assessment before attending. Mending Hearts Grief Center. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Joseph Rehab Center Quilter’s Café. 846-0617.
