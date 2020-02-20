EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
MSC OPAS presents The King’s Singers on Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. inside Rudder Theatre. The singing group are acclaimed worldwide for their life-affirming energy and charm. They perform arrangements of everything from jazz to pop. Tickets range from $30 to $56. For more information, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Discovery on the Green, 10 to 11 a.m. Century Square, 175 Square Drive, College Station. Presented by The Children’s Museum of Brazos Valley, the event offers hands-on imaginative fun for little ones.
Circus Espana, 7:30 p.m. 1901 S. Texas Ave., Bryan. A circus show under the big top. Fun for the whole family with acrobats, daredevils, clowns, jugglers and more during the 90-minute show. $8 for children, $20 for adults. circusespana.yapsody.com/.
De-Stress Fest, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Texas A&M Rec Sports, 797 Olsen Blvd., College Station. Hosted by Texas A&M Rec Sports, the festival offers a diverse range of fun, free activities to help you relax and destress. Visit the event’s Facebook page.
Third Thursday Art Step, 6 to 9 p.m. Downtown Bryan. Local galleries and businesses showcase local art and artists. For participating galleries, visit downtownbryan.com.
CLUBS
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. csrotaryclub.org.
Coffee for Veterans, 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post Home, Texas 21 East and Waco Street, Bryan. Open to all veterans.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Tally bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Bible study for seniors, 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Center. 764-3779 or awilliams@cstx.gov for more information.
Aggieland Rotary Club, 11:50 a.m. Amico Nave. www.aggielandrotary.org/.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
City of Bryan Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Guests welcome.
The Mama Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road, College Station. For teen moms who want to connect with friends and learn how to be great parents. Free meal, diapers and child care. pregnancyoutreach.org/mama-club/.
College Station Evening Lions Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Phillips Event Center.
Texas Master Naturalist Brazos Valley Chapter monthly presentation, 6:30 p.m. Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History. Program: “The rehabilitation of orphaned, injured, and displaced native Texas wildlife” by Cathie Coudert, education coordinator for Friends of Texas Wildlife. Free and open to the public.
Game Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. An evening of dominoes, cards, board games and table tennis. Ages 55+.
College Station Toastmasters Club, 7 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 10 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Foreversize, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Aging & The Mind Educational Series, noon. MatureWell Lifestyle Center, 3989 N. Shore Drive, Bryan. A monthly presentations taking an in-depth look at how the mind changes as we age. Registration is required for those wanting lunch. Contact Michele for more information at 731-6129.
Infant CPR, 6:30 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, fifth floor. This non-certification class is designed specifically for parents, grandparents, and caregivers of infants and children. Our essential hands-on practice class provides the skills and confidence to turn a life-threatening situation into a lifesaving one. This class is not booked by couple. Each person must register individually for a space in this class. $10.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Joseph Rehab Center Quilter’s Café. 846-0617.
Young Adult Grief Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center. You must complete the assessment before attending this group’s session. For ages 18 to 24 who have lost a loved one. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
Caregiver Support Group, 10:30 a.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
You’ve Got a Friend (Memory Care Caregiver Support Group), 6 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
