The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra presents Broberg & Beethoven on Sunday at 5 p.m. inside Rudder Theatre. The performance features Kenny Broberg, 2017 Cliburn Silver Medalist, interpreting the Emperor Concerto. Tickets are $45 for general admission or $16 for students. For tickets, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Ozobots family workshops, 4 or 5 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan. Each family will work with one Ozobot and its learning resources. The workshops are part guided and part discover-and-learn. The workshops are by registration only. 209-5600 or email eplatt@bryantx.gov.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; rubber bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Afternoon Book Club, 6 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station. Discussing Major Pettigrew’s Last Stand by Helen Simonson. bcslibrary.org/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Childbirth class, 6:30 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. The class focuses on preparation for childbirth, emphasizing the experience of labor and birth and the role of the partner. Includes a maternity tour. Free. Register at events.bswhealth.com.
Sibling tours, 5 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Hospital Lobby. Big brothers and sisters learn about becoming a sibling, get a backpack full of stuff and get questions answered in a personalized tour of the labor and delivery suites. Designed for children ages 2 to 8. Parents must accompany. RSVP is required. 731-1231. www.chistjoseph.org/services/maternity/sibling-tours.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Grace Bible Church. A Bible-based 12-step recovery program. Newcomers are welcome. www.grace-bible.org.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 211, go to www.namibv.org or email rsvp@namibv.org for location and more information.
Nia Fitness, 9 a.m. Southwood Community Center. For adults 18 and older. A blend of dance, martial arts and healing arts. rectrac.cstx.gov.
Foreversize, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree line dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Line dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Zumba fitness classes, 6 p.m., New Hope Church of Navasota. Offered every Tuesday for $5.
