EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Home and Garden Expo at the Brazos County Expo is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The expo attracts attendees interested in products that will enhance their homes and gardens. Seminars on landscaping, home remodeling and more are included in the price of the ticket. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for kids 12 and under. For more information, visit www.gbvbuilders.org/home-garden-expo.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Foreigner: The Hits On Tour, 8 p.m. Rudder Auditorium. The band will perform its greatest hits, including Juke Box Hero, Cold As Ice, Hot Blooded, Waiting For A Girl Like You, Feels Like The First Time, Urgent, Head Games, Say You Will, Dirty White Boy and Long, Long Way From Home. Bryan High School’s a capella choir will join the band in singing I Want To Know What Love Is. Ticket prices begin at $39.50 and go up to $499 with options for a meet and greet. boxoffice.tamu.edu.
Free income tax help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Library in Bryan. Bring Social Security cards, ID, and tax documents.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; rubber bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Brazos County A&M Club Luncheon, 11:45 a.m. The Association of Former Students. Featuring Col. Gerald “Jerry” Smith ’82. www.bcamc.org/event/february2020-luncheon/?instance_id=162.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Staying the Course — Self-Management Program, 1 to 3 p.m. MatureWell Lifestyle Center, 3989 N. Shore Drive, Bryan. Tools, tips and ongoing support to help you make realistic changes to your lifestyle that have impacts on your overall health. Participants can enjoy free gym classes, dietitian education, resources and advocacy and be eligible for a free night at the Stella Hotel. Contact Michele for more information at 731-6129.
Sibling tours, 5 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Hospital Lobby. Big brothers and sisters learn about becoming a sibling, get a backpack full of stuff and get questions answered in a personalized tour of the labor and delivery suites. Designed for children ages 2 to 8. Parents must accompany. RSVP is required. 731-1231. www.chistjoseph.org/services/maternity/sibling-tours.
Breast Cancer/Pink Alliance support group, 6:30 p.m. Travis B. Bryan Jr. Community Room, located at The Bank & Trust, 2900 S. Texas Ave., Bryan. 224-3813. www.PinkAlliance.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Grace Bible Church. A Bible-based 12-step recovery program. Newcomers are welcome. www.grace-bible.org.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health Support Groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 211, go to www.namibv.org or email rsvp@namibv.org for location and more information.
Foreversize, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree line dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Line dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Zumba fitness classes, 6 p.m., New Hope Church of Navasota. Offered every Tuesday for $5.
