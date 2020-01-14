1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The seventh annual College Station 10 Miler offers runners 10 mile, 5 mile, 5K and a Kid’s 1 mile race on Jan. 26, beginning at 7 a.m. at College Station High School. Registration ranges from $20 to $65. For more information, visit runsignup.com.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Restaurant Week, Downtown Bryan. Check out breakfast, lunch and dinner specials at participating locations. downtownbryan.com.
U.S. Congressional District 17 Candidates Forum, 6 p.m. Smitty K’s Sports Bar & Grill, 12601 Texas 30, College Station. Republican primary candidates. Question and answer format. Free admission. Hosted by Grassroots Victory 2020. Contact at grassrootsVictory2020.com.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
Brazos County A&M Club luncheon, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Association of Former Students, 505 George Bush Drive, College Station. Program: Installation and Porter Garner. Cost: $15 for members, $20 for non-members. bcamc.org.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Sibling Tours, 5 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Hospital Lobby. Big brothers and sisters learn about becoming a sibling, get a backpack full of fun stuff, get questions answered in a personalized tour of the labor and delivery suites. Designed for children ages 2 to 8. Parents must accompany. RSVP is required. 731-1231. www.chistjoseph.org/services/maternity/sibling-tours.
Staying the Course — Self-Management Program, 1 to 3 p.m. MatureWell Lifestyle Center, 3989 N. Shore Drive, Bryan. This self-management program offers tools, tips, and ongoing support to help you make realistic changes to your lifestyle that have huge impacts on your overall health. Participants can enjoy some free gym classes, dietitian education, resources, and advocacy, and be eligible for a free night at the Stella Hotel. Contact Michele for more information at 731-6129.
Making Moves with Diabetes, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. The focus is on diabetes as a disease, blood glucose monitoring and carbohydrate counting in daily meals, how to read and understand food labels, meal preparation, different types of oral and insulin diabetes medication, exercise habits to help prevent diabetes complications. Register at 731-1231.
Breast Cancer/Pink Alliance Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Travis B. Bryan Jr. Community Room at The Bank & Trust, 2900 S. Texas Ave., Bryan. 224-3813. www.PinkAlliance.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Grace Bible Church. A Bible-based 12 step recovery program. Newcomers are welcome. www.grace-bible.org.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health Support Groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 211, go to www.namibv.org or email rsvp@namibv.org for location and more information.
Foreversize, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and older and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Zumba Fitness Classes, 6 p.m., New Hope Church of Navasota. Offered every Tuesday for $5.
