The Girl Scouts of Central Texas STEMfest is Feb. 29 at Texas A&M University for all girls, ages kindergarten through 12th grade. The event gives girls the chance to explore various engineering fields such as mechanical, biomedical, electrical and computer engineering, material science, biology, pharmacy, space exploration, the visualization department, mathematics and computer science. To register, go to gsctx.doubleknot.com/event/stemfest-discover-se-day-dbj-22920/2616130.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Free income tax help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan.
A Taste of Aggieland 2020, 5 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Sample foods from local restaurants. $30. business.bcschamber.org/events/details/a-taste-of-aggieland-2020-2891.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; rubber bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 11 a.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Entertainment followed by birthday potluck luncheon, live music by Jo Ann Johnson and band.
Bryan-College Station Women’s Connection luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hilton Hotel and Conference Center. Sandy Farris of the Downtown Bryan Association will share the past, present and future of the Bryan Queen Theatre. Singer, author and composer Kitty Kane will talk about her experiences in Hollywood. $17.
Officers’ Wives’ Club Gourmet Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. If you are a wife or widow of an active duty or retired military officer and interested in joining OWC, call 219-6991 for more information.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Coalition of the Brazos Valley Veteran’s Organizations, 5:30 p.m. Brazos Valley Council of Governments. Gerry Hince, 778-1835.
GARDENS AND MARKETS
We Love Roses! Lunch & Learn, 11:30 a.m. The Gardens at Texas A&M University. Joseph Johnson, gardens manager, will teach about the proper tools and techniques to keep roses healthy year-round. calendar.tamu.edu/the-gardens/view/event/event_id/164747.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Sibling tours, 5 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Hospital Lobby. Big brothers and sisters learn about becoming a sibling, get a backpack full of stuff and get questions answered in a personalized tour of the labor and delivery suites. Designed for children ages 2 to 8. Parents must accompany. RSVP is required. 731-1231. www.chistjoseph.org/services/maternity/sibling-tours.
Heartsaver Pediatric First Aid CPR AED, 5:30 to 8 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. Teaches students to respond to and manage illnesses and injuries in a child or infant in the first few minutes until professional help arrives. Register at 731-1231.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Grace Bible Church. A Bible-based 12-step recovery program. Newcomers are welcome. www.grace-bible.org.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 211, go to www.namibv.org or email rsvp@namibv.org for location and more information.
The Compassionate Friends, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center. Peer support group for parents, siblings and grandparents who have experienced loss. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support.
Scleroderma support group, 6 to 7 p.m. First Financial Bank, 2900 S. Texas Ave., Bryan. 450-2456.
Foreversize, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. For ages 55 and older and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Line dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jazzercise, 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
Zumba Fitness Classes, 6 p.m., New Hope Church of Navasota. Offered every Tuesday for $5.
