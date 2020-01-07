EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Restaurants in Downtown Bryan will be featuring breakfast, lunch and dinner specials Monday through Jan. 19. For more information about Restaurant Week, visit downtownbryan.com.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
A Post New Year’s Bash, 7:30 p.m. The Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 S., College Station. Tekla Klebetnica, a premier Polish ensemble will perform.
CLUBS
ABWA Bryan-College Station charter chapter networking dinner, 5:30 p.m. Embassy Suites. Featuring a presentation by Linda Cooper of AmeriCare Bee Cave. $35 (meal included). www.facebook.com/ABWABCS.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Afternoon Book Club, 6 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Discussing In the Garden of Beasts by Erik Larson. bcslibrary.org/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Childbirth class, 9 a.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. The class focuses on preparation for childbirth, emphasizing the experience of labor and birth and the role of the partner. Includes a maternity tour. Free. Register at events.bswhealth.com.
Sibling tours, 5 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Hospital Lobby. Big brothers and sisters learn about becoming a sibling, get a backpack full of stuff and get questions answered in a personalized tour of the labor and delivery suites. Designed for children ages 2 to 8. Parents must accompany. RSVP is required. 731-1231. www.chistjoseph.org/services/maternity/sibling-tours.
Jamboree line dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Pickleball, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center.
Line dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Foreversize, 3 to 4 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. Designed to encourage individuals to adopt healthy lifestyle practices. Exercises are designed to accommodate all abilities and focus on building strength, balance and endurance. cstx.gov/seniors.
Zumba fitness classes, 6 p.m., New Hope Church of Navasota. Offered every Tuesday for $5.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Grace Bible Church. A Bible-based 12-step recovery program. Newcomers are welcome. www.grace-bible.org.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues and free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 211, go to www.namibv.org or email rsvp@namibv.org for location and more information.
