TUESDAY
EVENTS
St. Patrick’s Day Party, noon to 11 p.m. Mo’s Irish Pub. A large all-day party with dancing, bagpipes, and live music by Brett Axelson, DJ Rob and The Brown Goose. Free admission. mosirishpub.com/college-station/band-schedule/.
St. Patrick’s Day Festival, 7 a.m. to midnight. O’Bannon’s Taphouse. Featuring coffee with Irish whiskey, Irish breakfast, lessons on how to pour a pint of Guinness, a St. Patrick’s toast, a catered lunch, visits from Tullamore Dew and Jameson, beer specials, shirts, beads, shot glasses, hats and more. www.obannonstaphouse.com/events/2020/3/14/st-patricks-day-festival-2020.
CLUBS
Brazos Valley Stitchers membership meeting, 7 to 9 p.m. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire Drive, College Station. Everyone interested in the art of embroidery is invited to attend. Topic: Norwich stitch. Bring one skein of light and one dark six-strand floss, one metallic thread, 6 x 8 stretcher bars and usual stitching supplies. www.brazosvalleystitchers.org. left phone message and emailed.
THURSDAY
CLUBS
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. Csrotaryclub.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
22nd annual Crawfish Boil, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Brazos County Expo. $50 pre-purchased tickets or $75 at the door. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more details.
Jon Wolfe, Mason Lively, 9 p.m. Hurricane Harry’s. $12. Harrys.bcsclubs.com.
New open reception and art show, 7 to 9 p.m. DEGALLERY, 702 University Drive E., College Station. New art show and vernissage by Joe Natowitz. Free wine and food. www.degallery.us/event/new-open-reception-and-art-show/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.