EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Bluebonnet Brahman Breeders Association 2020 Bluebonnet Kick-Off Classic is July 29-Aug. 1 at the Brazos County Expo. This year there will be no substitutions or late entrees. Register at www.facebook.com/Bluebonnetkickoff/.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
South Brazos County Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Scott & White Hospital. This is a year-round open-air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams and jellies, pickles and more.
Film screening and panel: “Fighting Goliath: Texas Coal Wars,” 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Online event. An evening of learning, discussion, and action on the proposed reopening of the Gibbons Creek Coal Plant near Bryan-College Station. The evening will start with a briefing on the situation by Leigh Turner, former executive director of the Texas A&M Career Center, followed by a screening of the documentary and a panel discussion. Attendees will also be presented with opportunities to get involved in advocating for clean air and the climate. Free. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/film-screening-and-panel-fighting-goliath-texas-coal-wars-tickets-111002160450.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Lululemon Run Club, ww.bcslibrary.org/events/p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Century Square. The run will start at Lululemon and end at Mo’s Irish Pub.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Art contest for ages 5 to 18, all day. Clara B. Mounce and Larry J. Ringer Libraries. This is not a digital art contest. There will be one winner per age group per library. Each winner will receive a $20 gift card to Michael’s. The contest runs from July 1 to July 17. For details, visit bcslibrary.org/events/.
Virtual, Pre-recorded storytime. Virtual, pre-recorded on Mounce Facebook. Mounce youth service librarians Mrs. Jenny, Laneybug and Miss Mittens sing, dance and tell stories.ww.bcslibrary.org/events/.
