EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Roger Creager will perform live with Carson Jeffrey at Southerns on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit www.southernstx.com/events.
TUESDAY
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Harry Potter Club, 5 to 6 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. For ages 10 to 18. Crafts, snacks, transfiguration, potions and more. Registration required. bcslibrary.org/events.
Brazos Valley Stitchers Stitch-In, 7 to 9 p.m. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire Drive, College Station. Bring any item to stitch on and enjoy the fellowship of fellow embroiderers. www.brazosvalleystitchers.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Sibling tours, 5 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Hospital Lobby. Big brothers and sisters learn about becoming a sibling, get a backpack full of stuff and get questions answered in a personalized tour of the labor and delivery suites. Designed for children ages 2 to 8. Parents must accompany. RSVP is required. 731-1231. www.chistjoseph.org/services/maternity/sibling-tours.
Making Moves with Diabetes, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. The focus is on diabetes as a disease, blood glucose monitoring and carbohydrate counting in daily meals, how to read and understand food labels, meal preparation, types of oral and insulin diabetes medication, exercise habits to help prevent diabetes complications. Register at 731-1231.
Stroke support group, 2 to 3 p.m. Quilter’s Café, located on the first floor of CHI St. Joseph Rehabilitation Hospital. Provides education and encouragement for individuals living with the effects of stroke. Family members and caregivers are also welcome. RSVP to 219-4521.
Breast Cancer/Pink Alliance Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Travis B. Bryan Jr. Community Room, The Bank & Trust, 2900 S. Texas Ave., Bryan. 224-3813. www.PinkAlliance.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Grace Bible Church. A Bible-based 12-step recovery program. Newcomers are welcome. www.grace-bible.org.
NAMI Brazos Valley mental health support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 211, go to www.namibv.org or email rsvp@namibv.org for location and more information.
Foreversize, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree line dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Line dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Zumba fitness classes, 6 p.m., New Hope Church of Navasota. Offered every Tuesday for $5.
