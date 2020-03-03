EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir will perform Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. The concert will start at 5 p.m. Admission is free but an offering will be accepted.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Free income tax help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan.
Venezuela: Fighting Oppression in a Starving Nation, 6 p.m. inside Rudder Theatre. The event, a moderated discussion with Ambassador Carlos Vecchio on the humanitarian and democratic crisis in Venezuela, is presented by The MSC Leland T. and Jesse W. Jordan Institute for International Awareness at Texas A&M University. General admission is $5. For tickets, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; rubber bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Afternoon Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Discussing The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson. bcslibrary.org/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Sibling tours, 5 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Hospital Lobby. Big brothers and sisters learn about becoming a sibling, get a backpack full of stuff and get questions answered in a personalized tour of the labor and delivery suites. Designed for children ages 2 to 8. Parents must accompany. RSVP is required. 731-1231. www.chistjoseph.org/services/maternity/sibling-tours.
Making Moves with Diabetes Grocery Store Tour, 3 p.m. H-E-B on Villa Maria Road in Bryan. The grocery store tour is a walk through a grocery store led by a registered dietitian. The one-hour tour will help you put the carbohydrate-counting information learned from the core class into practice for everyday life. Meet at the Starbucks inside the store. Register: 731-1231.
Childbirth class, 6:30 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. The class focuses on preparation for childbirth, emphasizing the experience of labor and birth and the important role of the partner. Includes a maternity tour. Free. Register at events.bswhealth.com.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Grace Bible Church. A Bible-based 12-step recovery program. Newcomers are welcome. www.grace-bible.org.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 211, go to www.namibv.org or email rsvp@namibv.org for location and more information.
Pickleball, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For ages 16 and up. Runs through May 21. Residents $15.
Foreversize, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree line dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Line dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Zumba fitness classes, 6 p.m., New Hope Church of Navasota. Offered every Tuesday for $5.
