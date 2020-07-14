EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Living History Saturday is happening this weekend at Independence Hall at Washington on the Brazos. Volunteers will be clothed in period dress while guests experience activities from the 1830s. For more information, visit wheretexasbecametexas.org/events/living-history-saturday-35/.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
South Brazos County Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Scott & White Hospital. An open-air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams and jellies, pickles and more.
Restaurant Week Summer Edition, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Bryan. The week will showcase various breakfast, lunch and dinner dine-in and take-out offerings from multiple restaurants. downtownbryan.com.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Third Thursday Art Step, 6 to 9 p.m. Downtown Bryan. An opportunity to explore all the art galleries with fellow art enthusiasts. downtownbryan.com.
Trivia on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. Century Square. Participants can have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions. www.century-square.com.
