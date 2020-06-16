EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos Heritage Society presents an Old Fashioned 4th of July in the Park, a free community event featuring a flag-raising ceremony and tribute, patriotic and popular music, a children’s parade, refreshments and exhibitor booths. The event is from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 4 at Heritage Park. For more information, visit brazosheritage.org.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Scott & White Clinic parking lot at Texas 6 and University Drive. A year-round open-air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams and jellies, pickles and more. business.facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket/?ref=py_c.
Century Square Cinema: Socially Distanced Edition, 8:30 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Grab a blanket and enjoy Aquaman under the stars. The event occurs every third Thursday in the summer. Free. www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-cinema1.
CLUBS
Full STEAM Ahead Book Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Zoom meeting. Discussing Moon of the Crusted Snow by Waubgeshig Rice. Contact Jessica for an invitation to the Zoom meeting at jonesj@bryantx.gov.
Life Beyond Aggieland: Being an Ally to the LGBTQ+, 6:30 p.m. Online event by Aggie Pride LGBTQ+ Network. Free. Register on Eventbrite.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Lululemon Run Club, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Century Square. The run will begin at Lululemon and end at Mo’s Irish Pub. www.facebook.com/lululemonCenturySquareLocal.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Drawing Cartoons: Basics in characters, story and animation, 6 to 8 p.m. DEGALLERY. Guests must be 18 or older to participate. www.degallery.us/sawyer.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Friends of Bluebonnet Opry, 7:30 p.m. Silver Wings Ballroom, 4100 Texas 105 in Brenham. Performers include David Lewis, Linda Robinson, Coby Carter. $7. www.friendsofbluebonnetopry.com.
Third Thursday Art Step, 6 to 9 p.m. Downtown Bryan. The Downtown Bryan Association hosts the event that celebrates the arts. Visit galleries, enjoy live jazz music, talk to artists and visit receptions and events. www.facebook.com/downtownbryanartstep.
CLUBS
Yiddish Book Center’s Coming to America Reading Group, 6 p.m. Zoom. Request a Zoom invitation to discuss The Book of Unknown Americans by Cristina Henriquez and hear from guest speaker Gabino Iglesias. Request an invitation at jonesj@bryantx.gov.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Hospice Brazos Valley: Online Grief Support Group, 1 to 1:45 p.m. Available to all those ages 18 and older. Participation is free. RSVP is required. www.hospicebrazosvalley.org/calendar.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Scott & White Hospital. A year-round open-air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams and jellies, pickles and more. business.facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket/?ref=py_c.
Summer Live Music Series, 7:30 p.m. Cavalry Court. Featuring Daniel Holmes. www.cavalrycourt.com/live-music-and-concerts.htm.
