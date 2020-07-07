EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
First Baptist Church College Station is hosting a virtual Vacation Bible School: Concrete & Cranes. Beginning Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., supplies, including hard hats, will be available for pickup from the church before getting on the church’s YouTube channel to participate For more information, visit the church’s VBS@Home Facebook page.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Hospital. A year-round open-air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams and jellies, pickles and more.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Lululemon Run Club, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Century Square. The run will start at Lululemon and end at Mo’s Irish Pub.
CLUBS
Afternoon Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m. Zoom. Larry J. Ringer’s Afternoon Book Club will discuss People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks. For more information or to get a Zoom invitation, contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or 764-3416.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Online pre-recorded storytime. Clara B. Mounce youth service librarians sing, dance and tell stories. Ages up to pre-K welcome. www.bcslibrary.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.