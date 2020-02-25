1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Erin’s Dream Race is Sunday at 9 a.m. at Lot 50 on the Texas A&M University campus. The 5K race celebrates the life of Erin Buenger who lived 82 months with neuroblastoma without fear. Proceeds benefit the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer and Be the Match Foundation. To register, visit www.racethread.com/race/running-texas-college-station-erin-s-dream-race-reviews.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Free income tax help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan.
Free Mardi Gras costume party, www.southernstx.com/events.
The Calidore String Quartet, 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan. An international performing classical music string quartet based in New York City is performing a free concert.
The 2020 Community Impact Awards hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, 11:45 a.m. Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest in Bryan. Tickets are $30 with tables of eight available for $350. The Chamber of Commerce will be recognizing Tricia Barksdale, Rayne Knight-Zinglemann and Salim and Shireen Ismail. bcschamber.org.
Brazos Valley Reads discussion and book signing with author Elizabeth Acevedo, 7 p.m. Annenberg Presidential Center on Texas A&M University campus. The event is free and open to the public and will feature Acevedo’s novel-in-verse The Poet X as well as her novel With the Fire on High. Acevedo’s talk will be followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer session.
Mardi Party 2020, 5 to 10 p.m. Shipwreck Grill. Featuring food, fun, beads and bugs. shipwreckbcs.com.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; rubber bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Harry Potter Club, 5 to 6 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. For ages 10 to 18. Visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. bcslibrary.org/events.
Brazos Valley Stitchers Stitch-In, 7 to 9 p.m. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire Drive, College Station. We are all about embroidery. Bring any item to stitch on and enjoy the fellowship of fellow embroiderers. www.brazosvalleystitchers.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree line dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Line dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Zumba fitness classes, 6 p.m., New Hope Church of Navasota. Offered every Tuesday for $5.
Sibling tours, 5 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Hospital Lobby. Big brothers and sisters learn about becoming a sibling, get a backpack full of stuff and get questions answered in a personalized tour of the labor and delivery suites. Designed for children ages 2 to 8. Parents must accompany. RSVP is required. 731-1231. www.chistjoseph.org/services/maternity/sibling-tours.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Grace Bible Church. A Bible-based 12-step recovery program. Newcomers are welcome. www.grace-bible.org.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 211, go to www.namibv.org or email rsvp@namibv.org for location and more information.
Breast Cancer/Pink Alliance support group, 6:30 p.m. Travis B. Bryan Jr. Community Room at The Bank & Trust, 2900 S. Texas Ave., Bryan. 224-3813. www.PinkAlliance.org.
Stroke support group, 2 to 3 p.m. Quilter’s Café, on the first floor of CHI St. Joseph Rehabilitation Hospital. Provides education and encouragement for individuals living with the effects of stroke. Family members and caregivers are also welcome. RSVP to 219-4521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.