EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Barrington Plantation at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic site is hosting a July 4th Picnic at Barrington Plantation where guests can experience an 1850s-style Independence Day celebration with musket firing, a reading of the Texas Declaration of Independence and al-fresco dining. For more information, go to visitbrenhamtexas.com/summer-fun/.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Ronin Restaurant, 800 Main St., Bryan. Ronin Restaurant, in partnership with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, is hosting a blood drive. Donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test and a T-shirt. To sign up, go to www.commitforlife.org.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Hospital parking lot. This is a year-round open air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams and jellies, pickles, and more.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Lululemon Run Club, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Century Square. The run will start at Lululemon and end at Mo’s Irish Pub.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Library storytime, virtual, pre-recorded storytime. Join Clara B. Mounce Public Library youth service librarians — Mrs. Jenny, Laneybug and Miss Mittens — as they sing, dance and tell stories. For ages 0 to Pre-K. www.bcslibrary.org/events.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Hospice Brazos Valley: Online Grief Support Group, 1 to 1:45 p.m. Available for those ages 18 and older grieving the loss of a loved one. Free. RSVP required. www.hospicebrazosvalley.org.
