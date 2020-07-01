1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Friends of the Wheelock School House 26th annual Wheelock 4th of July Parade and lunch will be at 10 a.m. at the Historic Wheelock School, built in 1908. The parade lineup begins at 9:15 a.m. There is no fee or form to be in the parade. The lunch will be served immediately afterward and will go until 1 p.m. The cost is $10 and includes a hamburger, homemade pinto beans, chips, water and a cookie. All proceeds go to the restoration of the Wheelock School. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
2020 “I Love America” donation campaign, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brazos Center parking lot. For the “I Love America” campaign, The Salvation Army is partnering with the College Station Noon Lions Club to collect monetary donations or donations of diapers or personal hygiene items. If unable to donate at the drive-through, those interested can donate online at salvationarmybcs.org.
Art contest for ages 5 to 18, all day. Clara B. Mounce and Larry J. Ringer libraries. This is not a digital art contest. There will be one winner per age group per library. Each winner will receive a $20 gift card to Michael’s. The contest runs from July 1 to July 17. For details, visit bcslibrary.org/events/.
Virtual, pre-recorded storytime on Clara B. Mounce Public Library’s Facebook. Youth service librarians Mrs. Jenny, Laneybug and Miss Mittens sing, dance and tell stories. www.bcslibrary.org/events/ .
