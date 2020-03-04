1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Chilifest Music Festival 2020 is April 3-4 in Somerville and features performances by Billy Currington, Whiskey Myers, Casey Donahew, Aaron Watson and more. The two-day music festival draws more than 35,000 people and benefits local charities. Two-day general admission tickets are $80. For more information, visit chilifest.org.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Free Income Tax Help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers. Bring Social Security cards, ID and tax documents. See schedule at tinyurl.com/tax4bcs.
CLUBS
Bridge, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Beginners and experienced players are invited. No partner needed. For ages 55+.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Bible study, 9:15 to 10 a.m. (alternating Wednesdays); bingo, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; dominoes, noon to 3 p.m. (call for info), rock painting, 1 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
BVAL Wednesday Painters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hobby Lobby classroom. Organized by the Brazos Valley Art League. Anyone is invited to join us to do any artistic craft you choose. Stay for 30 minutes, an hour or longer. Our members’ activities include painting, creating needle felt art and drawings. Please join us.
Computer Club for Seniors, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Meyer Senior Community Center. For ages 55 and older.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Rotary Club, noon. Phillips Event Center. bryan-rotary.org.
Brazos County Master Gardeners program, noon. Brazos County Extension Office, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan. Program: Gardening with the Masters: “Vegetable Gardening in Brazos County.”
Open discussions about fostering and adoption, 7 p.m. A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway. No matter where you are on your foster/adopt journey, everyone is welcomed. Child care available. Call 693-0400 for more information.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Laughter Yoga, 10 a.m. MatureWell Lifestyle Center, 3989 North Shore Drive, Bryan. Using a combination of cardiovascular laughter exercises, deep breathing & deeper relaxation, Laughter Yoga can offer significant health benefits as well as enhanced social engagement. No mats required. Contact Michele for more information at 731-6129.
Pickleball Play, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For ages 16 and up. Runs through May 21. Residents $15.
Exercise with Friends, 1 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan.
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Tap Dance, 1:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Bryan Municipal Ladies Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., City Course at Phillips Event Center, Bryan. Lacreesha DeFoor, 704-1200.
Pickleball Play, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For ages 16 and up. Runs through May 20. Residents $15.
Breastfeeding Course, 6 to 9 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. This course teaches techniques to assist expectant mothers and fathers with skills needed to make breastfeeding easier. Registration required. 731-1231.
The Noon Gratitude Al-Anon group, noon, A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol. Call 589-2314 for more information.
