THURSDAY
CLUBS
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. csrotaryclub.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
22nd annual Crawfish Boil, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Brazos County Expo. $50 pre-purchased tickets or $75 at the door. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more details.
New open reception and art show, 7 to 9 p.m. DEGALLERY, 702 University Drive E., College Station. New art show and vernissage by Joe Natowitz. Free wine and food. www.degallery.us/event/new-open-reception-and-art-show/.
LIVE MUSIC
Jon Wolfe, Mason Lively, 9 p.m. Hurricane Harry’s. $12. harrys.bcsclubs.com.
Brazos Valley All Star Band, 9 p.m. Mo’s Irish Pub. mosirishpub.com/college-station/band-schedule/.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Lime Squeeze, 9 p.m. Mo’s Irish Pub. mosirishpub.com/college-station/band-schedule/.
