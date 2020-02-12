1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to College Station for the Pushing The Limits World Tour Live on Friday at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena. The show features new high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts and family fun. Tickets range from $18 to $90. For tickets, visit 12thmanfoundation.com.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Free Tax Help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. AARP volunteers will help people fill out basic personal income tax forms and e-file them. Help is open to all ages, low to medium income. First come, first served; no reservations. Tax volunteers are at the libraries through April 15. www.bcslibrary.org/tax-information-assistance.
CLUBS
College Station Morning Lions Club, 7 a.m. Hilton Hotel in College Station. New members are welcome. 219-3400.
Bridge, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Beginners and experienced players are invited. No partner needed. For ages 55+.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Bible study, 9:15 to 10 a.m. (alternating Wednesdays); bingo, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; dominoes, noon to 3 p.m. (call for info), rock painting, 1 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
BVAL Wednesday Painters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hobby Lobby classroom. Organized by the Brazos Valley Art League. Anyone is invited to join us to do any artistic craft you choose. Stay for 30 minutes, an hour, or longer. Our members’ activities include painting, creating needle felt art, and drawings. Please join us.
Meyer Book Club, 10 a.m. Bob and Wanda Meyer Seniors Community Center. Discussing Flight of the Sparrow by Amy Belding Brown. www.bcslibrary.org/events/.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Rotary Club, noon. Phillips Event Center. bryan-rotary.org.
Rio Brazos Audubon Society free program, 6:30 p.m. Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Road, Bryan. Program: “Beyond the Camera: Getting Started Recording Birds” by renowned Texas birder, David Sarkozi.
Open discussions about fostering and adoption, 7 p.m. A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway. No matter where you are on your foster/adopt journey, everyone is welcomed. Child care available. Call 693-0400 for more information.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Exercise with Friends, 1 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan.
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Tap Dance, 1:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Bryan Municipal Ladies Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., City Course at Phillips Event Center, Bryan. Lacreesha DeFoor, 704-1200.
Making Moves with Diabetes Grocery Store Tour, 10 a.m. Kroger on Boonville. The grocery store tour is a walk-through a local grocery store led by a registered dietitian. The one-hour tour will help you put the carbohydrate counting information learned from the core class into practice for everyday life. You will meet the dietitian at the Starbucks located inside of the store. Register: 731-1231.
Breastfeeding Course, 6 to 9 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. This course teaches techniques to assist expectant mothers and fathers with skills needed to make breastfeeding easier. Registration required. 731-1231.
The Noon Gratitude Al-Anon group, noon, A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol. Call 589-2314 for more information.
