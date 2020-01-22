1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Lincoln Recreation Center presents Soul Food & Blues Night on Feb. 7 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. All ages are invited to enjoy food for the soul and a live performance by Mi’Chel Rose. The menu will feature fried chicken, beef tips and rice, loaded mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, yams, greens, cornbread, peach cobbler and tea. The cost is $10 for a one-meat plate and $15 for a two-meat plate. For more information, visit cstx.gov/lincolncenter.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m.; Ready to Read Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. bcslibrary.org/events.
CLUBS
College Station Morning Lions Club, 7 a.m. Hilton Hotel in College Station. New members are welcome. 219-3400.
Bridge, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. Beginners and experienced players are invited. No partner needed. For ages 55 and older.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Bible study, 9:15 to 10 a.m. (alternating Wednesdays); bingo, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; dominoes, noon to 3:30 p.m., 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. Call for information, 822-6873.
BVAL Wednesday Painters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hobby Lobby classroom. Organized by the Brazos Valley Art League. Everyone is invited to do any artistic craft. Members’ activities include painting, creating needle felt art and drawings.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Rotary Club, noon. Phillips Event Center. bryan-rotary.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning tap dance, 1:30 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Bryan Municipal Ladies Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., City Course at Phillips Event Center, Bryan. Lacreesha DeFoor, 704-1200.
Forevercise, 6 to 7 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Class includes stretching, cardio, balance and strength building while listening to music.
Yoga and Español, 6 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Beginner yoga in Spanish. Mats provided. bcslibrary.org/events.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Meet the Arts Council’s new executive director, 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 S., College Station. A welcome reception and opportunity to know more about Sheree Boegner and the mission of The Arts Council.
Friends of Chamber Music Italian Saxophone Quartet, 7 to 8 p.m. A&M United Methodist Church. www.communitychamberconcerts.org.
A&M Consolidated Choir presents Footloose, 7 p.m. A&M Consolidated High School. $10 to $13. www.amchschoir.org/musical-information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.