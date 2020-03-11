1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
MSC OPAS presents a new production of Fiddler on The Roof, directed by Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher on March 31 and April 1 at 7:30 p.m. inside the Rudder Auditorium. For ticket information, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu/.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Free income tax help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station.
Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. bcslibrary.org/events.
Ready to Read Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. bcslibrary.org/events.
Family Movies: Frozen II, 2 to 4 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Free family-friendly films showing during spring break. bcslibrary.org/events/.
CLUBS
College Station Morning Lions Club, 7 a.m. Hilton Hotel in College Station. New members are welcome. 219-3400.
Bridge, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Beginners and experienced players are invited. No partner needed. For ages 55+.
Meyer Book Club, 10 a.m. Bob and Wanda Meyer Senior and Community Center, 2275 Dartmouth St., College Station. Discussing The Queens of Animation: The Untold Story of the Women Who Transformed the World of Disney and Made Cinematic History by Nathalia Holt. bcslibrary.org/events/.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Bingo, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; dominoes, noon to 3 p.m. (call for info), rock painting, 1 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
BVAL Wednesday Painters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hobby Lobby classroom. Organized by the Brazos Valley Art League. Anyone is invited to join us to do any artistic craft you choose. Stay for 30 minutes, an hour, or longer. Our members’ activities include painting, creating needle felt art, and drawings. Please join us.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Rotary Club, noon. Phillips Event Center. bryan-rotary.org.
Rio Brazos Audubon Society free monthly program, 6:30 p.m. Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Road, Bryan. Program: “Birding From a Backpack: Birds and Conservation Across South Asia” by Michael McCloy.
Open discussions about fostering and adoption, 7 p.m. A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway. No matter where you are on your foster/adopt journey, everyone is welcomed. Child care available. Call 693-0400 for more information.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Pickleball Play, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For ages 16 and up. Runs through May 21. Residents $15.
Exercise with Friends, 1 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan.
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Tap Dance, 1:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Bryan Municipal Ladies Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., City Course at Phillips Event Center, Bryan. Lacreesha DeFoor, 704-1200.
Pickleball Play, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For ages 16 and up. Runs through May 20. Residents $15.
The Noon Gratitude Al-Anon group, noon, A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol. Call 589-2314 for more information.
