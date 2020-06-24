1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The I Love America Celebration, sponsored by the College Station Noon Lions Club, will be at the Brazos Center from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 1. Monetary donations, hygiene goods and diapers will be collected by the Lions and the Salvation Army and all will be used by the Salvation Army in their community activities. Yard signs with an “I Love America” message will be presented to donors that day. For more information, contact Gerry Hince at 817-266-6803.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Virtual, pre-recorded storytime. Join Clara B. Mounce Public Library youth service librarians — Mrs. Jenny, Laneybug and Miss Mittens — as they sing, dance and tell stories. For ages 0 to pre-K. www.bcslibrary.org/events.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Hospice Brazos Valley: Online Grief Support Group, 1 to 1:45 p.m. Available for those ages 18 and older grieving the loss of a loved one. Free. RSVP required. www.hospicebrazosvalley.org.
Trivia Murder Party: Virtual game night for adults and older teens, 7 p.m. Register to join us for a few rounds of Trivia Murder Party, a Jackbox Games program, hosted via the library’s Zoom channel. This is murder trivia party, so it may not be appropriate for all audiences, especially those sensitive to topics of violence, horror or creepy hotels. Email Alexys at amaliga@bryantx.gov or Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov to receive the link.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Craft Your Story craft bags: Make a Kaleidoscope, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. For ages 5 and up. Includes all materials and plans for a simple or more elaborate design. Pick up supplies while they last. One craft bag per small family or two craft bags for large families. bcslibrary.org/events/.
Craft Your Story craft bags for ages 3 to 8, 1 to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Come by to pick up a bag full of fun activities, like mini-books, crafts and STEM activities. bcslibrary.org/events/.
South Brazos County Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Scott & White Hospital. This is a year-round open air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams and jellies, pickles and more.
Summer Sounds, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Town Center Pavilion in Bryan. Featuring Ben Morris. The laid back sunset series is outdoors and acoustic. Food trucks will not be present. For more information, visit lakewalktx.com/events.
Live music at Cavalry Court, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Cavalry Court. Featuring Leavenworth Band. www.cavalrycourt.com/live-music-events.aspx.
CLUBS
Mounce Classic Book Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Virtual meeting. Discussing Animal Farm by George Orwell. To attend the Zoom meeting, contact Alexys at amaliga@bryantx.gov.
