Painting with a Twist is hosting a fundraiser for the Sexual Assault Resource Center on July 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. An instructor will give an art lesson in a fun and relaxed environment. Admission is $37. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Virtual pre-recorded storytime. Clara B. Mounce youth service librarians sing, dance, and tell stories online. Ages 0 to pre-K. www.bcslibrary.org/events/.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia on the Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. www.century-square.com/events.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Summer Sunset Series Live Stream Edition, 4 p.m. The Chocolate Gallery. Featuring Justin Gilbert. The concert will have limited capacity on location but will be streamed on the Historic Downtown Bryan Facebook page. Free. www.downtownbryan.com/summer-sunset-series.
