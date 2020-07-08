1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Painting with a Twist is hosting a fundraiser for the Sexual Assault Resource Center on July 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. An instructor will give an art lesson in a fun and relaxed environment. Admission is $37. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Virtual pre-recorded storytime. Clara B. Mounce youth service librarians sing, dance, and tell stories online. Ages 0 to pre-K. www.bcslibrary.org/events/.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Trivia on the Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. www.century-square.com/events.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Summer Sunset Series Live Stream Edition, 4 p.m. The Chocolate Gallery. Featuring Justin Gilbert. The concert will have limited capacity on location but will be streamed on the Historic Downtown Bryan Facebook page. Free. www.downtownbryan.com/summer-sunset-series.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.