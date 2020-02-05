1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Conscious Cooperative Holistic Fair on Saturday at the Brazos Center is an event for the whole family. It will feature holistically minded people promoting their products, services and modalities. Admission is $3 and the hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be more than 65 vendors. For more information, visit www.brazosconscious.org/.
WEDNESDAY
CLUBS
Computer Club for Seniors, 9:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Registration is not required. cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/parks/seniors.
Bridge, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Beginners and experienced players are invited. No partner needed. For ages 55+.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Bible study, 9:15 to 10 a.m. (alternating Wednesdays); bingo, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; dominoes, noon to 3 p.m. (call for info), rock painting, 1 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
BVAL Wednesday Painters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hobby Lobby classroom. Organized by the Brazos Valley Art League. Anyone is invited to join us to do any artistic craft you choose. Stay for 30 minutes, an hour, or longer. Our members’ activities include painting, creating needle felt art, and drawings. Please join us.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Rotary Club, noon. Phillips Event Center. bryan-rotary.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED Blended Learning, 8:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. Teaches students critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency in the first few minutes until emergency medical services arrives. $65. Register: 731-1231.
Laughter Yoga, 10 a.m. MatureWell Lifestyle Club, Wellness Auditorium. Using a combination of cardiovascular laughter exercises, deep breathing & deeper relaxation, Laughter Yoga can offer significant health benefits as well as enhanced social engagement. No mats required. Contact Michele for more information at 731-6129.
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Tap Dance, 1:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Bryan Municipal Ladies Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., City Course at Phillips Event Center, Bryan. Lacreesha DeFoor, 704-1200.
Jazzercise, 4:45 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
Forevercise, 6 to 7 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Class includes stretching, cardio, balance and strength building while listening to great music.
The Noon Gratitude Al-Anon group, noon, A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol. Call 589-2314 for more information.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Reimagining Globalization with Dani Rodrik, 6 to 7 p.m. Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at Texas A&M University. Rodrik will describe how we can and should redesign globalization to better serve economic and social objectives. Register at bush41.org.
StageCenter Theatre presents Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, 7:30 p.m. 218 N. Bryan Ave., Bryan. $15 or $12 for seniors or students. stagecenter.net.
CLUBS
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. csrotaryclub.org.
Coffee for Veterans, 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post Home, Texas 21 East and Waco Street, Bryan. Open to all veterans.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Tally bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Bible study for seniors, 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Center. 764-3779 or awilliams@cstx.gov for more information.
Aggieland Rotary Club, 11:50 a.m. Amico Nave. www.aggielandrotary.org/.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan-College Station Newcomers Club, 11:30 a.m. College Station Hilton Hotel. $20. newcomersclubbryancollegestation.com.
City of Bryan Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Guests welcome.
The Mama Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road, College Station. For teen moms who want to connect with friends and learn how to be great parents. Free meal, diapers and child care. pregnancyoutreach.org/mama-club/.
Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, 6:30 p.m. Ecology and Natural Resources Training Area (ENRTA), 3232 Fishtank Road, College Station. Program: “Container Gardening with Native Plants,” featuring horticulturist and gardener Karen Weir. 571-6448.
Game night, 7 to 9 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. An evening of dominoes, cards, board games and table tennis. Ages 55+.
College Station Toastmasters Club, 7 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd.
Brazos Spinners & Weavers Guild, 7 to 9 p.m. INTERSECTIONS Textile Learning Center & Gallery, 2116 S. College Ave., Bryan.
College Station Evening Lions Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Phillips Event Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.