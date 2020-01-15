1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Martin Luther King Birthday Party at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The event is part of the Family Fun in Many Cultures program and will feature crafts, snacks, games and a story read in several languages. For more information, visit www.bcslibrary.org/events/.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Ready to Read Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. bcslibrary.org/events/.
Restaurant Week, all day. Downtown Bryan. Check out breakfast, lunch and dinner specials at participating locations. downtownbryan.com.
CLUBS
Bridge, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Beginners and experienced players are invited. No partner needed. For ages 55+.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Bible study, 9:15 to 10 a.m. (alternating Wednesdays); bingo, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; dominoes, noon to 3:30 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
BVAL Wednesday Painters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hobby Lobby classroom. Organized by the Brazos Valley Art League. Anyone is invited to join us to do any artistic craft you choose. Stay for 30 minutes, an hour, or longer. Our members’ activities include painting, creating needle felt art, and drawings. Please join us.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Exploring History Lunch Lecture, 11:30 a.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Program: “Exploring the Antarctic Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage” with Peter Witt. Lecture is free. rectrac.cstx.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html.
Bryan Rotary Club, noon. Phillips Event Center. bryan-rotary.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Yoga en Espanol, 6 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Beginner yoga in Spanish. bcslibrary.org/events/.
Newborn Care, 6 to 9 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. This course teaches techniques to assist expectant mothers and fathers with skills needed to make breastfeeding easier. Feeding patterns, comfort strategies, homes safety, diapering and more are discussed in this informative course. Register: 731-1231.
Bariatric Surgery Support Group, noon to 1 p.m. St. Joseph Professional Building, Suite 140. Open to all patients who have had gastric bypass, the gastric sleeve or lap band. 821-7329.
The Noon Gratitude Al-Anon group, noon, A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol. Call 589-2314 for more information.
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Tap Dance, 1:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Bryan Municipal Ladies Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., City Course at Phillips Event Center, Bryan. Lacreesha DeFoor, 704-1200.
Forevercise, 6 to 7 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Class includes stretching, cardio, balance and strength building while listening to great music.
